Nine years later, Shilpa Shinde admits complaint was false: A timeline of the actress' sexual harassment case and recent revelation
Television actress Shilpa Shinde has once again made headlines after revealing that the sexual harassment complaint she had filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli was false. Her statement has brought renewed attention to the long-running controversy that began with her exit from the popular sitcom.
2015: Shilpa Shinde becomes Angoori Bhabhi
Shilpa Shinde rose to fame with her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The character became immensely popular, and her catchphrase "Sahi Pakde Hain" turned into a cultural phenomenon.
March 2016: Shilpa Shinde exits the show
Shilpa left the show, alleging that she was being mentally harassed by the makers. She also claimed that she was being pressured to sign an exclusivity contract that would prevent her from taking up other television projects.
March 2016: Production house rejects allegations
Edit II Productions denied Shilpa's claims and alleged that the actress had breached her contract. The production house subsequently sent her a legal notice.
April 2016: CINTAA asks Shilpa to resume shooting
The Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) reportedly asked Shilpa to return to the show and resume shooting. The association later sided with the producers in the contractual dispute.
2016: Shubhangi Atre replaces Shilpa Shinde
Following Shilpa's exit, actress Shubhangi Atre stepped into the role of Angoori Bhabhi and became the new face of the character.
2017: Dispute with industry bodies escalates
As the controversy continued, several producer bodies and industry associations extended support to the production house. Shilpa, meanwhile, accused these organisations of unfairly damaging her professional reputation and limiting her work opportunities in the television industry.
March 2017: Sexual harassment complaint filed against Sanjay Kohli
Shilpa filed an FIR against producer Sanjay Kohli, accusing him of sexual harassment. She also raised concerns about her treatment during her time on the show's set.
May 2017: Defamation case against industry associations
The actress filed a defamation case against CINTAA, FWICE and IFTPC, alleging that they had unfairly targeted her and negatively impacted her career. Around the same time, CINTAA expelled her, claiming she had violated the association's rules and made defamatory allegations against its office-bearers.
2018: Sexual harassment case withdrawn
After emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa withdrew the sexual harassment case against Sanjay Kohli.
June 2026: Shilpa admits complaint was false
Nearly nine years after filing the FIR, Shilpa revealed in a recent interview that the sexual harassment complaint against Kohli was false. According to the actress, the complaint was lodged during a larger dispute involving unpaid dues and disagreements with the producers.
Shilpa Shinde's reaction
Amid the controversy surrounding her latest remarks, Shilpa recently shared a video on social media with the message, "Always ready to say, jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo."
The post quickly drew attention online, with many interpreting it as her response to the renewed debate surrounding the case and her recent admission.
(All Images: Instagram/ IMDB)
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