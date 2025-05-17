Nitanshi Goel To Elaine Zhong: Best Fashion Moments From Star-Studded Cannes 2025 Red Carpet So Far
Cannes Film Festival Day 2
The Cannes Film Festival is a premier global cinematic event, showcasing international films, exclusive premieres, and A-list glamour on its iconic red carpet in Cannes, France.
Nitanshi Goel
The "Laapataa Ladies" star made a stunning Cannes debut in a striking black-and-gold gown, drawing comparisons to Hollywood and Bollywood royalty like Selena Gomez and Shraddia Kapoor.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum stunned in a voluminous pink Elie Saab gown at the 78th Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony, defying the new dress code with its dramatic slit and extensive train, sparking both controversy and praise for its bold elegance.
Balqees Fathi
Balqees Fathi dazzled in a breathtaking blue and white gown at Cannes, its delicate layers and intricate details radiating elegance and sophistication, cementing her status as a style icon.
Iris Mittenaere
Iris Mittenaere stunned on the Cannes red carpet in a striking black Stéphane Rolland gown, featuring a thigh-high slit, flowing train, and sculptural gold leather embellishments, paired with a sleek updo and subtle makeup for a glamorous, avant-garde look.
Wan QianHui
Wan QianHui dazzled on Day 2 of Cannes in a stunning black Stéphane Rolland gown, its sculptural design and dramatic shoulder details showcasing her bold elegance.
Elaine Zhong
Elaine Zhong shone in a breathtaking pastel pink gown with delicate floral embroidery and sheer sleeves, its fitted bodice and flowing skirt creating a graceful, ethereal look on the Cannes red carpet.
Cannes Film Festival 2025
