Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2902277https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/nitanshi-goel-to-elaine-zhong-best-fashion-moments-from-star-studded-cannes-2025-red-carpet-so-far-2902277
NewsPhotosNitanshi Goel To Elaine Zhong: Best Fashion Moments From Star-Studded Cannes 2025 Red Carpet So Far
photoDetails

Nitanshi Goel To Elaine Zhong: Best Fashion Moments From Star-Studded Cannes 2025 Red Carpet So Far

Cannes 2025 dazzled with stunning red carpet looks from rising stars like Nitanshi Goel and fashion icons such as Elaine Zhong.
Updated:May 17, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Cannes Film Festival Day 2

1/8
Cannes Film Festival Day 2

The Cannes Film Festival is a premier global cinematic event, showcasing international films, exclusive premieres, and A-list glamour on its iconic red carpet in Cannes, France.

Follow Us

Nitanshi Goel

2/8
Nitanshi Goel

The "Laapataa Ladies" star made a stunning Cannes debut in a striking black-and-gold gown, drawing comparisons to Hollywood and Bollywood royalty like Selena Gomez and Shraddia Kapoor.

Follow Us

Heidi Klum

3/8
Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum stunned in a voluminous pink Elie Saab gown at the 78th Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony, defying the new dress code with its dramatic slit and extensive train, sparking both controversy and praise for its bold elegance.

Follow Us

Balqees Fathi

4/8
Balqees Fathi

Balqees Fathi dazzled in a breathtaking blue and white gown at Cannes, its delicate layers and intricate details radiating elegance and sophistication, cementing her status as a style icon.

Follow Us

Iris Mittenaere

5/8
Iris Mittenaere

Iris Mittenaere stunned on the Cannes red carpet in a striking black Stéphane Rolland gown, featuring a thigh-high slit, flowing train, and sculptural gold leather embellishments, paired with a sleek updo and subtle makeup for a glamorous, avant-garde look.

Follow Us

Wan QianHui

6/8
Wan QianHui

Wan QianHui dazzled on Day 2 of Cannes in a stunning black Stéphane Rolland gown, its sculptural design and dramatic shoulder details showcasing her bold elegance.

Follow Us

Elaine Zhong

7/8
Elaine Zhong

Elaine Zhong shone in a breathtaking pastel pink gown with delicate floral embroidery and sheer sleeves, its fitted bodice and flowing skirt creating a graceful, ethereal look on the Cannes red carpet.

Follow Us

Cannes Film Festival 2025

8/8
Cannes Film Festival 2025

(Image: X/Instagram)

Follow Us
Cannes 2025Cannes Film Festival 2025Cannes Film FestivalCannesFestival de CannesCannes Rulescannes newly imposed rulesCannes Newly Dress Codeentertainment newsHeidi KlumHeidi Klum at cannesIris MittenaereIris Mittenaere at cannesBalqees FathiBalqees Fathi at cannesElaine ZhongElaine Zhong at cannesNitanshi GoelNitanshi Goel at cannesWan QianHuiWan QianHui at Cannes
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Restart: List Of Overseas Players Available For GT, RCB, PBKS, MI, DC, KKR, LSG, SRH, RR, CSK - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
Indian Railways
What Is HOG? Energy-Efficient Technology That Helped Central Railway Save Rs 170.7 Crore - Details
camera icon9
title
animals without oxygen
Meet THESE 8 Animals Who Can Survive Without Oxygen
camera icon6
title
Indian
Indian Railways New Rule From May 1: Can You Travel If 2 Seats Are Confirmed And 2 Are Waitlisted?
camera icon8
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Resumption: List of Temporary Replacement Players For DC, LSG, PBKS, GT - Check In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK