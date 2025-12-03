Not 1, 2 Or 3, Amitabh Bachchan Owns Stunning 5 Bungalows In Mumbai: Step Inside Big B's Palatial Rs 100 Cr Mansion Jalsa Which Is Luxurious & Opulent - In Pics
Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow Jalsa
Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow Jalsa: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan family home in Mumbai - Jalsa - is an iconic landmark for Big B fans, who every Sunday rush to meet their favourite legend. The thespian also follows his Sunday ritual almost every week without a fail, treating his fans with a generous meet & greet session. After winning over millions of hearts, Big B has several accolades and awards to his credit for his impeccable contribution to Indian cinema. The legend has 5 bungalows reportedly - Prateeksha, Jalsa, Janak, a property behind Jalsa, Vatsa (leased to a bank). Today, let's take a virtual tour of his spectacular luxurious Mumbai House:
(Instagram images are used only for representational purposes)
Meet Jalsa - Bachchans' Palatial Abode
The Bachchans reside at Jalsa in Juhu, Mumbai. Not many know that this was gifted to Big B by director Ramesh Sippy after delivering a superhit 'Satte Pe Satte'. It is a twin-storey bungalow spread over 10,125 sq ft. It is situated next to the JW Marriott in Juhu, Mumbai.
Big B's Sunday Ritual At Jalsa
Every Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan opens the gates of Jalsa to greet his fans. Fans gather to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar. The massive entrance of Jalsa features a huge garden and vibrant ambiance.
Jalsa Priced At Rs 100 Cr
According to Financial Express, Jalsa is priced between Rs 100 and Rs 120 crore. The luxurious mansion has elegant furniture and opulent décor.
Jalsa Door
The famous Jalsa door is now an iconic landmark in the city. Don't miss the dark wooden double doors, which open to a massive mansion inside.
Vatsa
Vatsa is a huge property that has been leased out by the Bachchans to a bank.
Unnamed bungalow near Jalsa
Reportedly, the Bachchans also own a huge bungalow behind Jalsa with an 8,000 sq ft area. It was reportedly bought in 2013.
Prateeksha
This was apparently the first house he bought and where he stayed with his parents - late legendary poet/writer Dr Harivanshi Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan for a long time. It's located in Juhu, Mumbai. Abhishek and Aishwarya got married at Prateeksha in 2017.
(Instagram picture used only as a representational image)
Janak
Janak is nearby Jalsa and has a spacious Bachchan gym and office.
