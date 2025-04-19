6 / 7

Bhushan Kumar successfully took over the reins of T-Series after the tragic loss of his father, Gulshan Kumar, and has since carried forward his legacy, making a massive impact in the music and film industry. Bhushan Kumar is married to actress and filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar, and the couple has a son named Ruhaan. Interestingly, Divya reportedly owns only 0.45% of the T-Series company, while Bhushan Kumar's individual net worth is estimated to be around Rs 414 crore, according to several media reports.

Earlier, reports of a split between the couple were making rounds. However, a source close to the actress clarified that the reason behind Divya dropping the 'Kumar' surname from her official Instagram account was due to astrological beliefs. She also added an extra 's' to her maiden name, 'Khosla.'