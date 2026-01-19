'Not Sure If I’ll Be Back': Inside Neha Kakkar’s Rs 100-Crore Luxury Lifestyle As She Announces Break From Work And Relationships

5 / 9

The Breakthrough That Changed Everything

After years of singing as a chorus artist, Neha’s career took a decisive turn in 2012 with Second Hand Jawani from Cocktail, composed by Pritam. The song became a massive hit and established her as the go-to voice for energetic dance numbers. This success was followed by iconic party anthems like Sunny Sunny and London Thumakda, cementing her place in Bollywood music.