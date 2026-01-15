O Romeo Real Story: Who Were ‘Sapna Didi’ And Hussain Ustara? What Was Their Connection? How Their Deadly Alliance Shook Dawood Ibrahim’s Underworld Empire
Why Is O Romeo in a Legal Dispute?
According to an NDTV report, the upcoming thriller has courted controversy after Sanober Shaikh, daughter of late underworld figure Hussain Ustara, accused the makers of basing Shahid Kapoor’s character on her father without the family’s consent. She has reportedly demanded Rs 2 crore in compensation, alleging unauthorised portrayal.
Who Was Hussain Ustara?
Born Hussain Sheikh, Hussain Ustara grew up in Mumbai’s rough neighbourhoods and reportedly entered the underworld through street fights and protection rackets. Over time, he rose to become a feared contract killer, known for his precision and ruthless efficiency.
Fear in Human Form
Crime journalist S. Hussain Zaidi chronicled Ustara’s life in The Dangerous Dozen: Hitmen of the Mumbai Underworld, describing him as “fear in human form.” In Ustara’s hands, a simple razor, typically used for shaving became a chilling symbol of control and terror.
How Did He Get the Name ‘Ustara’?
According to Zaidi’s Dongri to Dubai, the nickname “Ustara” originated from a particularly brutal attack in which he allegedly used a sharp blade to inflict a long, precise incision on his opponent’s body.
“It is said the cut ran from shoulder to bottom. Doctors were stunned by the precision and unsure how to even proceed with surgery,” Zaidi wrote.
Reported Rivalry With Dawood Ibrahim
Hussain Ustara’s alleged rivalry with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim became one of the most talked-about feuds in Mumbai’s criminal circles. Operating out of Bapu Khote Street, Ustara reportedly controlled the Badani Building entirely and ran his network with iron discipline.
What set him apart was his unconventional style, he dressed simply, spoke politely, and remained calm, starkly contrasting the violence he represented. Remarkably, he was also ahead of his time, installing CCTV cameras across his territory as early as 1995.
A Network Built on Information and Fear
Ustara was known for running his operations differently. He surrounded himself with individuals possessing specialised skills, some could tap phone cross-connections, others could lip-read from a distance. His empire thrived on information, surveillance, and fear, rather than brute force alone.
Ustara’s Connection to ‘Sapna Didi’
Ustara reportedly played a crucial role in mentoring Sapna Didi, born Ashraf Khan. Her husband, Mehmood Khan, was allegedly killed by Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, pushing Ashraf toward a path of revenge.
She is believed to have turned to Ustara for guidance, who trained her in combat, weapon handling, and motorbike riding. Together, they were said to form a lethal alliance that deeply unsettled Dawood’s network.
Who Was Sapna Didi?
Sapna allegedly plotted to assassinate Dawood Ibrahim during an India–Pakistan cricket match in Sharjah, where the underworld don was known to watch games from the VIP enclosure, the plan never got executed and was leaked. However, in 1994, Dawood’s men reportedly tracked her down to her Mumbai residence. What followed was a chilling and brutal attack, Sapna was stabbed 22 times.
Shahid as Ustara, Triptii as Ashraf
In the teaser, Shahid Kapoor plays a hitman named Ustara, who falls in love with Afsha, portrayed by Triptii Dimri. While the makers have not officially confirmed any real-life parallels, the similarities have fuelled intense debate and legal scrutiny.
O Romeo is slated for release on February 13th
