October 2025 Upcoming Bollywood And Hollywood Movie Releases In Cinemas Only: Horror Comedy Thamma To Magnum Opus Baahubali: The Epic - FULL LIST Inside!

October 2025 Upcoming Bollywood And Hollywood Movie Releases In Cinemas Only: From horror comedy Thamma To magnum opus Baahubali: The Epic - let's check out the list of upcoming Bollywood and Hollywood movies releasing this October in theatres.
October 2025 Upcoming Movie Releases
October 2025 Upcoming Movie Releases: The festive month of October is loaded with entertainment - both for Hollywood and Bollywood cinema fans. From thrilling action, mysteries to emotional dramas, and love stories - the October platter has something interesting for each one of you out there. Today, let's check out the list of upcoming Bollywood and Hollywood movies releasing this October in theatres.
TRON: ARES – 10th October
Tron: Ares is a science fiction action film directed by Joachim Rønning from a screenplay by Jesse Wigutow, based on a story by David Digilio and Wigutow. It is the third film in the Tron series and a standalone sequel to Tron: Legacy (2010). It features an ensemble cast including Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson, with Jeff Bridges reprising his role as Kevin Flynn from the previous films.
Thamma – 21st October
Thamma is a romantic comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara. Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The film will coincide with the festival of Diwali.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat – 21st October
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is an upcoming romantic drama film directed by Milap Zaveri and written by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 21 October 2025, coinciding with Diwali.
Regretting You – 24th October
Regretting You is an upcoming romantic drama film directed by Josh Boone from a screenplay by Susan McMartin. It is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover. The film stars Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Willa Fitzgerald, Scott Eastwood, and Clancy Brown.
Single Salma – 31st October
Single Salma is a romantic slice-of-life drama starring Huma Qureshi, Shreyas Talpade and Sunny Singh. This film portrays emotional ups and downs and promises a fun and relatable romantic ride. It has been directed by Nachiket Samant and is written by Mudassar Aziz, Amina Khan and Ravi Kumar.
Baahubali: The Epic - 31st October
Baahubali: The Epic is an upcoming Telugu epic action film is directed and edited by SS Rajamouli. It is a re-edited and remastered single-film version of Rajamouli's earlier two-part saga, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), combining footage from both films with technical enhancements and previously unseen scenes.
