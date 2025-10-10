Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2969855https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/october-2025-upcoming-bollywood-and-hollywood-movie-releases-in-cinemas-only-horror-comedy-thamma-to-magnum-opus-baahubali-the-epic-full-list-inside-2969855
NewsPhotosOctober 2025 Upcoming Bollywood And Hollywood Movie Releases In Cinemas Only: Horror Comedy Thamma To Magnum Opus Baahubali: The Epic - FULL LIST Inside!
photoDetails

October 2025 Upcoming Bollywood And Hollywood Movie Releases In Cinemas Only: Horror Comedy Thamma To Magnum Opus Baahubali: The Epic - FULL LIST Inside!

October 2025 Upcoming Bollywood And Hollywood Movie Releases In Cinemas Only: From horror comedy Thamma To magnum opus Baahubali: The Epic - let's check out the list of upcoming Bollywood and Hollywood movies releasing this October in theatres.

 

Updated:Oct 10, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

October 2025 Upcoming Movie Releases

1/7
October 2025 Upcoming Movie Releases

October 2025 Upcoming Movie Releases: The festive month of October is loaded with entertainment - both for Hollywood and Bollywood cinema fans. From thrilling action, mysteries to emotional dramas, and love stories - the October platter has something interesting for each one of you out there. Today, let's check out the list of upcoming Bollywood and Hollywood movies releasing this October in theatres.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)

Follow Us

TRON: ARES – 10th October

2/7
TRON: ARES – 10th October

Tron: Ares is a science fiction action film directed by Joachim Rønning from a screenplay by Jesse Wigutow, based on a story by David Digilio and Wigutow. It is the third film in the Tron series and a standalone sequel to Tron: Legacy (2010). It features an ensemble cast including Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson, with Jeff Bridges reprising his role as Kevin Flynn from the previous films.

Follow Us

Thamma – 21st October

3/7
Thamma – 21st October

Thamma is a romantic comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara. Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The film will coincide with the festival of Diwali.

Follow Us

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat – 21st October

4/7
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat – 21st October

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is an upcoming romantic drama film directed by Milap Zaveri and written by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 21 October 2025, coinciding with Diwali.

Follow Us

Regretting You – 24th October

5/7
Regretting You – 24th October

Regretting You is an upcoming romantic drama film directed by Josh Boone from a screenplay by Susan McMartin. It is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover. The film stars Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Willa Fitzgerald, Scott Eastwood, and Clancy Brown.

Follow Us

Single Salma – 31st October

6/7
Single Salma – 31st October

Single Salma is a romantic slice-of-life drama starring Huma Qureshi, Shreyas Talpade and Sunny Singh. This film portrays emotional ups and downs and promises a fun and relatable romantic ride. It has been directed by Nachiket Samant and is written by Mudassar Aziz, Amina Khan and Ravi Kumar.

Follow Us

Baahubali: The Epic - 31st October

7/7
Baahubali: The Epic - 31st October

Baahubali: The Epic is an upcoming Telugu epic action film is directed and edited by SS Rajamouli. It is a re-edited and remastered single-film version of Rajamouli's earlier two-part saga, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), combining footage from both films with technical enhancements and previously unseen scenes.

Follow Us
October 2025 Movie ReleasesOctober 2025 Bollywood Film ReleasesOctober 2025 Hollywood Movie ReleasesEntertainmentott watchlistOctober 2025 Movie Releases In CinemasNetflix October listBollywood films releasing in October 2025where to watchthammathamma release dateBaahubali: The EpicBaahubali: The Epic release date
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Mrs Universe 2025
Who Is Sherry Singh? Meet The Beautiful Mother Who Made History As India’s First Mrs Universe 2025
camera icon10
title
Karwa Chauth 2025
Karwa Chauth 2025 Numerology Predictions: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Guidance, Dos And Don'ts For All 12 Zodiacs
camera icon8
title
Kantara: Chapter 1
Meet ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Actor Rakesh Pujari Who Died Before Release, Leaving Fans Laughing Through Tears — Know All About His Tragic Death
camera icon13
title
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma On Verge Of History: 7 Records Hitman Can Shatter In ODI Series VS Australia
camera icon12
title
Diwali 2025
Diwali 2025: Follow This Daily Festive Detox Routine For A Healthy Gut, Glowing Skin, And A Happier You