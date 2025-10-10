October 2025 Upcoming Bollywood And Hollywood Movie Releases In Cinemas Only: Horror Comedy Thamma To Magnum Opus Baahubali: The Epic - FULL LIST Inside!

1 / 7

October 2025 Upcoming Movie Releases: The festive month of October is loaded with entertainment - both for Hollywood and Bollywood cinema fans. From thrilling action, mysteries to emotional dramas, and love stories - the October platter has something interesting for each one of you out there. Today, let's check out the list of upcoming Bollywood and Hollywood movies releasing this October in theatres.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)