OG Bollywood Actors Set To Return In 2026 With A Bang! Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal-Suniel Shetty In Hera Pheri 3, Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone To Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
OG Bollywood Jodis Set To Return In 2026: Just as we bid adieu to the year 2025, anticipation is high for the coming year when it comes to much-awaited Bollywood reunions. From Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, 2026 looks packed with some OGs coming back together one more time to recreate the magic on-screen in style with sass. Check out the list of these superhit jodis who are making a comeback again in much-talked about movies:
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan
Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, the cool dudes of the 90s are returning with Haiwaan in 2026. The hit duo featured in Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) and Tashan (2008). It was their effortless chemistry and contrasting energies that won over the audiences.
Haiwaan is helmed by veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, therefore expectations are sky-high. The film is set to release early 2026.
Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty in Hera Pheri 3
Akshay’s Raju, Paresh Rawal’s Baburao, and Suniel Shetty’s Shyam became generational cultural icons after Hera Pheri's stupendous success. Now, years later, the OG trio is joining forces with the third installment in the Hera Pheri franchise. Again director Priyadarshan will helm the third part and with shooting expected to start in early 2026 (Feb-Mar) after a long hiatus.
Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty in Welcome to the Jungle
The OG trio of trio Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty will once again reunite in the Ahmed Khan directed Welcome to the Jungle. The film promises audiences a grand cinematic experience with its special blend of music, comedy, and thrilling action and will hit the theatres in 2026.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in King
Needless to say that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's on-screen chemistry works wonders for fans. They first appeared together in the iconic film Om Shanti Om (2007), marking Deepika's debut in the showbiz world. Ever since 2007, the pair became an instant hit among audiences. They have appeared in superhits including Chennai Express (2013), Happy New Year (2018), and most recently, Jawaan (2023).
They are back yet again, starring together in the Siddharth Anand-directed action-packed film King where Deepika will reportedly have a romantic angle opposite Shah Rukh Khan. It will be released in theatres in 2026.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Love and War
The real-life couple of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt swooned the audiences in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra Part - 1: Shiva (2022). The couple will once again join forces in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War.
SLB's love saga also features Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal lead and is set to hit the theatres in Christmas 2026.
Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in Rahu Ketu
The Fukrey duo won hearts with their acting performances and comedic timing. They are collaborating yet again for a fantasy-comedy film, Rahu Ketu. The film is directed by Vipul Vig and is coming to theatres on January 16, 2026.
