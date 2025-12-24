OG Bollywood Actors Set To Return In 2026 With A Bang! Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal-Suniel Shetty In Hera Pheri 3, Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone To Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

2 / 7

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, the cool dudes of the 90s are returning with Haiwaan in 2026. The hit duo featured in Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) and Tashan (2008). It was their effortless chemistry and contrasting energies that won over the audiences.

Haiwaan is helmed by veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, therefore expectations are sky-high. The film is set to release early 2026.