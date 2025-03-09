Advertisement
Old Books, New Films: Classic Novels That Got A Modern Movie Makeover

Many beloved classic novels have received modern movie adaptations, bringing timeless stories of classic authors to new generations. These seven movies prove that classic literature can remain relevant, engaging, and fresh through creative cinematic retellings.

Updated:Mar 09, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
Clueless Based on Emma

1/7
Clueless Based on Emma

This teen comedy is a modern adaptation of the Novel named ‘Emma’ by Jane Austen, it is a story of a very fashionable and rich girl named Cher who is a matchmaker but couldn’t understand her own feelings.

10 Things I Hate About You Based on The Taming of the Shrew

2/7
10 Things I Hate About You Based on The Taming of the Shrew

Released in 1999, this very loved rom-com is inspired by Shakespeare’s novel named ‘The Taming Of The Shrew’ which revolves around the story of Patrick who was paid to date a rebellious and independent Kat.

Easy A Based on The Scarlet Letter

3/7
Easy A Based on The Scarlet Letter

This amazing movie is an adaptation of the novel ‘The Scarlet Letter’ by Nathaniel Hawthorne which follows a story of Olive who pretended to have a scandalous reputation to boost her social status, exploring the themes of social labels, and the power of reputation.

She’s The Man Based on Twelfth Night

4/7
She’s The Man Based on Twelfth Night

Released in 2006, this comedy movie is inspired by Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’, starring Amanda Bynes as Viola who pretended to be her town brother to play soccer at an elite boarding school, discussing the themes of mistaken identities and romantic chaos.

The Great Gatsby Based on The Great Gatsby

5/7
The Great Gatsby Based on The Great Gatsby

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a mysterious Jay Gatsby where he delivered the captivating performance, this gripping movie is based on a novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the film explores the themes of wealth, love, and the American Dream.

She's All That Based on Pygmalion

6/7
She's All That Based on Pygmalion

She’s All That modernizes the classic transformation story from George Bernard Shaw’s ‘Pygmalion’, setting it in a high school environment. The film follows Zack Siler, a popular jock who bets he can turn awkward, artistic Laney Boggs into prom queen.

Cruel Intentions Based on Les Liaisons Dangereuses

7/7
Cruel Intentions Based on Les Liaisons Dangereuses

This staggering movie is based on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ Les Liaisons Dangereuses which revolves around the story of two wealthy step-siblings who manipulate others for their own amusement.

