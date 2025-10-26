'Old But Gold': 7 Iconic Songs From Bollywood Flop Films That Prove Great Music Outlives Box Office Failures
Bollywood has given us many hit songs from films that didn’t perform at the box office. These 7 iconic tracks are “old but gold,” loved by fans even years later.
From soulful ballads to peppy numbers, each song proved that music can outshine a film’s fate. Celebrate the timeless melodies that continue to resonate, regardless of box office success.
'Old Is Gold'
Sometimes, a film might fail at the box office, but its music lives on forever. Bollywood has given us countless chartbusters that outshined their films, proving that good music never goes unnoticed.
Here’s a look at 7 unforgettable songs from movies that didn’t make it big, yet are still loved by fans.
Tere Naina – Chandni Chowk To China (2009)
Singer: Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal
This soulful track from Chandni Chowk To China became an instant favorite for its melodious tune and heartfelt lyrics. While the film didn’t fare well commercially, Tere Naina remains a romantic classic that Bollywood music lovers still hum today.
Jeene Laga Hoon – Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013)
Singers: Atif Aslam & Shreya Ghoshal
A dreamy love ballad that captured hearts instantly, Jeene Laga Hoon became a wedding and couple favorite. Despite the film Ramaiya Vastavaiya not performing as expected at the box office, this track secured its place as one of the most iconic romantic songs of the 2010s.
Tera Deedar – Jannat 2 (2012)
Singer: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Javed Ali
A heart-touching romantic number, Tera Deedar is a perfect example of Arijit Singh’s soulful voice elevating a song beyond its film’s performance. Even though Jannat 2 didn’t meet audience expectations, this song continues to be a favorite for love-struck listeners.
Veer – Surili Akhiyon Wale (2010)
Singers: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Suzanne D'Mello, Sunidhi Chauhan
A peppy, romantic duet, Surili Akhiyon Wale remains a fun track for Bollywood music lovers. Its energetic vibe and catchy tune made it popular on radio and playlists, even though the film Veer didn’t make waves at the box office.
Thugs of Hindostan – Suraiya (2018)
Singer: Shreya Ghoshal And Vishal Dadlani
Despite the commercial failure of Thugs of Hindustan, Suraiya stood out for its melodious voice and soulful composition. Fans praised the emotional depth and nostalgia of the track, proving that a great song can survive even when a film fails.
Mere Brother Ki Dulhan – Dhunki (2011)
Singer: Neha Bhasin
Dhunki from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan is a fun, romantic number that captured the audience’s attention immediately. Its catchy beats and lively lyrics ensured that the song enjoyed popularity independent of the film’s moderate performance.
Patshala – Aye Khuda (2010)
Singer: Salim-Sulaiman Merchant
A soulful and nostalgic melody, Patshala remains etched in the hearts of listeners. The film Aye Khuda didn’t get the attention it deserved, but this song’s meaningful lyrics and soothing tune made it timeless.
These songs prove that a film’s box office fate doesn’t define its music. Even if a movie fails, a great song can resonate with audiences for years. From soulful ballads to peppy duets, Bollywood has given us countless musical treasures hidden within flop films — “old but gold” indeed!
Trending Photos