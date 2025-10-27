Advertisement
Once Homeless At 32, THIS Chef Turned His Darkest Days Into Remarkable Comeback, Starring Alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Now Has A Net Worth Of Rs 41,00,00,000, He Is...
Once Homeless At 32, THIS Chef Turned His Darkest Days Into Remarkable Comeback, Starring Alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Now Has A Net Worth Of Rs 41,00,00,000, He Is...

Once homeless at 32, this chef transformed his darkest days into a remarkable comeback. Today, with a net worth of Rs 41 crore and a role alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, he is none other than...
Updated:Oct 27, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
The Comeback Story

At just 32, this acclaimed chef faced an unimaginable downfall, from running a dream restaurant in Boston to suddenly finding himself homeless. Once known for cooking for Bollywood’s elite and global celebrities, he was now sleeping on park benches, wondering how to rebuild his life.

In a revealing conversation on the 'Ranveer Allahbadia Podcast', Brar opened up about the lowest point in his life. His restaurant in Boston, a dream venture built with passion, came crashing down after a bitter fallout with his partners. “We had a fallout, and I was thrown out of the restaurant by the partners,” he said.

With no home and no money, Brar spent his nights on park benches and his days trying to plan his comeback. Instead of breaking him, the experience made him stronger. “Those days taught me not to take myself too seriously,” he shared. “Even though it was tough, I actually enjoyed the phase because it taught me so much.”

From sleeping under the open sky in Boston, Brar rebuilt his life step by step. Returning to India, he reinvented himself as a TV personality, author, and restaurateur. Today, he stands among India’s most celebrated chefs and has even ventured into acting, starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in The Buckingham Murders. He also serves as a judge on Celebrity MasterChef India.

As per a report by DNA, he earns approximately Rs 45 lakh per month, with an estimated net worth of Rs 41 crore.

Brar credits his humility to his grandfather’s timeless advice, “Jab tere ko lage na ki tu bohot bada zameendaar hai, toh ek baar zameen ko dekh le. Woh tabhi degi jab tu kaam karega zameen pe, warna kabhi bhi flood aa sakta hai, kabhi bhi sookha pad sakta hai, and you are zero.” This philosophy, reminding him to stay rooted and humble, remains his guiding principle.

Ranveer Brar continues to appear on culinary shows, collaborate with major brands, and explore acting projects alongside his ongoing ventures in the food industry.

(All Images: @ranveer.brar/Instagram)

