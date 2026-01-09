photoDetails

Original Names Of Bollywood Celebrities You Didn’t Know: Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Share Same Birth Name; Amitabh Bachchan Was Born As…

In Bollywood, a name is often more than just an identity — it becomes a brand. Over the years, several actors have chosen to modify or completely change their birth names to better suit the personas they wanted to create on screen. From simplifying long names to crafting something more memorable, these changes played a key role in shaping their stardom.

Srujani Mohinta | Updated:Jan 09, 2026, 08:52 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan (Born: Inquilab Srivastava) 1 / 7 The legendary Amitabh Bachchan was originally named Inquilab Srivastava, inspired by the revolutionary slogan "Inquilab Zindabad." His father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, later adopted "Bachchan" as the family surname, and the name Amitabh — meaning "endless light" — replaced Inquilab. The change marked the beginning of a name that would become iconic in Indian cinema.

Tabu (Born: Tabassum Fatima Hashmi) 2 / 7 Critically acclaimed actress Tabu was born Tabassum Fatima Hashmi. Her screen name emerged as a natural, modern abbreviation — simple yet impactful — while still reflecting her strong artistic background.

Salman Khan (Born: Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan) 3 / 7 Salman Khan's birth name is Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan. Over time, "Salman" emerged as the name synonymous with his larger-than-life screen presence, while the longer version stayed largely out of the public eye.

Sunny Leone (Born: Karenjit Kaur Vohra) 4 / 7 Sunny Leone's birth name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra. Her screen name originated during an earlier phase of her career, well before she entered Bollywood. When she transitioned into Indian cinema, the contrast between her real name and public identity became part of her widely discussed journey.

Shah Rukh Khan (Born: Abdul Rashid Khan) 5 / 7 The global superstar known as Shah Rukh Khan was born Abdul Rashid Khan. While his full name remains tied to family and tradition, the abbreviated version evolved into one of the most recognizable names in world cinema.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Born: Siddhima) 6 / 7 Kareena Kapoor Khan's story is especially unique. She was originally named Siddhima at birth. Her mother, Babita, later renamed her Kareena, inspired by the character Karenina from Leo Tolstoy's Anna Karenina. The name was chosen for its elegance and international appeal — and today, it feels inseparable from her star identity.