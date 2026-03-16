Oscars 2026 Best-dressed list: Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman and other celebs dazzle at the gala event - Check who wore what!
Oscars 2026 Best Dressed Celebrities: The 2026 Oscars red carpet was a dazzling display of glamour, elegance, and unforgettable style.
Oscars 2026: Best Dressed Celebrities
The 2026 Oscars red carpet dazzled with show-stopping glamour, from Nicole Kidman’s feathered Chanel couture to Kylie Jenner’s sizzling Schiaparelli gown, Priyanka Chopra’s Dior elegance, and standout moments from rising stars like McKenna Grace and Mason Thames.
Let's take a look at the Oscars’ best-dressed celebrities!
(Image Credit: X)
Reece Feldman
Reece Feldman, a content creator and TikTok star, has appeared at nearly every awards show this year. On his TikTok account, @guywithamoviecamera, which boasts 1.8 million followers, he showcased a custom Tanner Fletcher outfit, paired with an Omega watch and Oliver Peoples glasses.
(Image Credit: @TheAcademy/X)
Maria Fernanda Cândido
Maria Fernanda Cândido is wearing Vivienne Westwood with jewellery by Tiffany & Co..
(Image Credit: @TheAcademy/X)
McKenna Grace and Mason Thames
Mckenna Grace, 19, looked like a princess in a baby-pink gown with a sweeping train as she joined the parade of best-dressed stars. She draped a silk scarf around her arms like a shawl and matched the look with pale pink nails.
Mason Thames also delivered one of the evening’s standout fashion moments. The How to Train Your Dragon star wore a crisp tuxedo from Saint Laurent, paired with a striking brooch by Garatti Milano that added a modern edge.
(Image Credit: @TheAcademy/X)
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
At the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026, Priyanka Chopra arrived in a strapless white custom gown by Dior. The design featured a fitted bodice and a dramatic thigh-high slit trimmed with black-and-white ruffles and feather-like detailing. She completed the elegant look with a diamond necklace and soft waves, while Nick Jonas joined her in a classic black velvet tuxedo.
(Image Credit: @TheAcademy/X)
Timothée Chalamet & Kyle Jenner
At the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026, Kylie Jenner attended in support of her partner, Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme. She wore a striking red, curve-hugging gown from Schiaparelli. The sequined dress, inspired by Jessica Rabbit, featured a dramatic plunging neckline with a halter design and a keyhole cutout, completed with diamond jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz.
(Image Credit: X)
Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour wears a sophisticated black-and-white ensemble on the red carpet. The look features a tailored black lace jacket with a structured, slightly flared waist layered over a white top. She pairs it with a long white skirt decorated with textured floral appliqués with black accents. Her signature oversized sunglasses and statement diamond necklace complete the elegant style.
(Image: X)
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman stepped onto the red carpet in full showgirl glamour, wearing a custom dress from Chanel designed by Matthieu Blazy. The powder-pink silk gown featured a bustier embellished with white and grey crystals along with black beadwork. At the waist, a dramatic peplum made of beige, pink, nude, and apricot feathers added texture and movement, with the feathers flowing down into the skirt.
The piece was an evening reinterpretation of look 45 from Chanel’s Spring 2026 couture collection. While the original design included a high-neck top, this version was redesigned with a strapless bodice, while keeping the collection’s signature pale-pink feathered waist and extended train detail.
(Image Credit: X)
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