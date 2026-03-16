Oscars 2026 Best-dressed list: Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman and other celebs dazzle at the gala event - Check who wore what!

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The 2026 Oscars red carpet dazzled with show-stopping glamour, from Nicole Kidman’s feathered Chanel couture to Kylie Jenner’s sizzling Schiaparelli gown, Priyanka Chopra’s Dior elegance, and standout moments from rising stars like McKenna Grace and Mason Thames.

Let's take a look at the Oscars’ best-dressed celebrities!

(Image Credit: X)