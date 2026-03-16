Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra steals the spotlight in Dior strapless gown, poses with hubby Nick Jonas

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Nick Jonas, on the other hand, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo, white dress shirt, and black bow tie. The couple looked deeply in love as they walked down the red carpet hand in hand. While posing for photos, he was seen gazing affectionately at his wife and wrapping his arm around her waist.

Neither Priyanka nor Nick is nominated at the Academy Awards 2026. However, the Heads of State actor is scheduled to present.