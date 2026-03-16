Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra steals the spotlight in Dior strapless gown, poses with hubby Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra made another strong case for herself with an entry at this year’s Oscar Awards. Appearing alongside husband Nick Jonas, The Bluff actress appeared in a thigh-high slit gown by Dior.
Priyanka Chopra's latest look
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas left paparazzi and fans mesmerised with their adorable moments on the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards. The couple brought glamour, drama and plenty of sass to the prestigious ceremony with their striking outfits.
Priyanka and Nick at the Oscars
Priyanka Chopra made another strong case for herself with an entry at this year’s Oscar Awards. Appearing alongside husband Nick Jonas, The Bluff actress appeared in a thigh-high slit gown by Dior. Which was ccentuated by a cascading trail of black-and-white ruffles. She completed the look with pointed black heels and elevated the ensemble with a dazzling diamond necklace and matching diamond stud earrings.
Jonathan Anderson’s couture looks
The gown was inspired by one of Jonathan Anderson’s couture looks and featured diaphanous volume paired with a perfectly snatched waist, creating a silhouette that was dramatic yet refined. Do not miss the organza boa flower-inspired trim, created by a celebrated French couture house and couture embroiderers.
new high jewellery collection
Complementing the Dior creation was exquisite jewellery from Bvlgari’s new high jewellery collection, Eclettica. The dazzling pieces from the collection, known for celebrating bold creativity and artistic design, added luminous brilliance to the overall look.
Nick looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo
Nick Jonas, on the other hand, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo, white dress shirt, and black bow tie. The couple looked deeply in love as they walked down the red carpet hand in hand. While posing for photos, he was seen gazing affectionately at his wife and wrapping his arm around her waist.
Neither Priyanka nor Nick is nominated at the Academy Awards 2026. However, the Heads of State actor is scheduled to present.
Exactly a decade after
The appearance marks Priyanka’s return to the Oscars stage exactly a decade after she first presented at the Academy Awards in 2016. The couple had also previously served as the Academy Awards 2021 nomination announcers. Over the years, Priyanka has built a distinctive presence on the international red carpet, from her unforgettable Zuhair Murad gown at the Oscars in 2016 to memorable appearances at the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival and global award ceremonies.
BTS video from her dressing room
Ahead of her big appearance, Priyanka offered fans a glimpse of the pre-ceremony rush. Taking to social media, she shared a behind-the-scenes video from her dressing room, giving a peek at her white gown with a personalised tag while her stylist hurried to make the final tweaks and adjustments.
Interestingly, this marks the third time Priyanka has chosen a white gown for the Academy Awards. She previously wore white at the Academy Awards 2016 and opted for shades of white and gold at the Academy Awards 2017.
Priyanka's work front
On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Prime Video film The Bluff. Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's film Varanasi alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu.
(Pic Credits: Priyanka Chopra, Instagram)
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