Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2866829https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/oscars-best-dressed-celebrities-from-selena-gomez-to-robert-downey-jr-check-iconic-red-carpet-looks-through-the-years-2866829
NewsPhotosOscars Best Dressed Celebrities: From Selena Gomez To Robert Downey Jr, Check Iconic Red Carpet Looks Through The Years Oscars Best Dressed Celebrities: From Selena Gomez To Robert Downey Jr, Check Iconic Red Carpet Looks Through The Years
photoDetails

Oscars Best Dressed Celebrities: From Selena Gomez To Robert Downey Jr, Check Iconic Red Carpet Looks Through The Years

A tribute to the best-dressed stars in Oscar history, showcasing iconic red carpet moments from Jr. NTR, Robert Downey Jr., Selena Gomez, and more. 
Updated:Mar 03, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Oscars

1/8
Oscars

The Oscars have long been a stage for not only cinematic achievements but also some of the most memorable fashion moments in history. Over the years, both men and women have graced the red carpet, making bold fashion statements that reflect their unique style, creativity, and sometimes even their cultural roots. From timeless elegance to daring risks, these stars have redefined what it means to dress for the Oscars. (Image All: X)

Follow Us

Selena Gomez – (2025)

2/8
Selena Gomez – (2025)

Selena Gomez dazzled at the 2025 Oscars in a custom off-the-shoulder Ralph Lauren gown, adorned with over 16,000 glass drops and hand-sewn Rosemont crystals in a lattice pattern.

Follow Us

Cillian Murphy – (2024)

3/8
Cillian Murphy – (2024)

Cillian Murphy showcased his understated style at the 2024 Oscars in a traditional ensemble with a cummerbund, pleated bib shirt, and floppy bow tie. His refined, classic look proved that simplicity can be just as striking as bold fashion choices.

Follow Us

Ariana Grande – (2025)

4/8
Ariana Grande – (2025)

Ariana Grande dazzled at the 2025 Oscars in a blush pink Schiaparelli gown with a sculptural bustier and sequin-covered skirt. Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Wicked, she shone both on and off the red carpet.

Follow Us

Jr. NTR – (2023)

5/8
Jr. NTR – (2023)

Jr. NTR wowed at the 2023 Oscars in a custom black bandhgala by Gaurav Gupta, featuring a regal neckline, padded shoulders, and gold tiger embroidery. The look honored India’s heritage and his film RRR, which won an Oscar for "Naatu Naatu."

Follow Us

Elle Fanning – (2025)

6/8
Elle Fanning – (2025)

Elle Fanning was stunning at the 2025 Oscars in Sarah Burton’s white lace gown, featuring a sweetheart neckline and a black ribbon bow at the waist. The look marked Burton’s first custom haute couture creation as Givenchy’s creative director.

Follow Us

Bradley Cooper – (2024)

7/8
Bradley Cooper – (2024)

Bradley Cooper made a bold statement at the 2024 Oscars in a suit with flared pants, breaking away from traditional red carpet styles. His confidence and charisma turned this 1930s-inspired look into a fashion triumph, showing that experimentation can pay off.

Follow Us

Robert Downey Jr. – (2024)

8/8
Robert Downey Jr. – (2024)

At the 2024 Oscars, Robert Downey Jr. embraced a classic black tuxedo, adding a unique touch with a standout neck ornament. His look balanced timeless elegance with his signature eccentricity, creating a perfect mix of tradition and personal flair.

Follow Us
Oscars 2025Oscars AwardsOscars Best DressedOscars Celebrity Dressesoscars 2024Oscars 2023Selena GomezCillian MurphyJr. NTRAriana GrandeBradley CooperRobert Downey JrOscars Best Dressed Celebrity looksOscars Celebrity Lookscelebrity looksCelebrity looks at oscarsSelena Gomez at oscarsCillian Murphy at oscarsentertainment news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
happy birthday shraddha kapoor
Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: 5 Iconic Dialogues That Left A Lasting Impact On Netizens
camera icon10
title
Top 10 Richest Cities In India: THIS City Leads With Billionaires
Top 10 Richest Cities In India: THIS City Leads With Billionaires, Bengaluru’s Rank Will Surprise You
camera icon8
title
New passport rules
New Passport Rules: Birth Certificates Mandatory If You Are Born After This Date — What It Means For Those Born Before
camera icon9
title
PM Modi
PM Modi Goes On Lion Safari At Gujarat's Gir National Park And Spots The Beast - In Pics
camera icon6
title
Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana
How To Create Ayushman Vay Vandana Card On Ayushman App And Get Free Rs 5 Lakh Treatment Under PMJAY?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK