Oscars Best Dressed Celebrities: From Selena Gomez To Robert Downey Jr, Check Iconic Red Carpet Looks Through The Years
Oscars
The Oscars have long been a stage for not only cinematic achievements but also some of the most memorable fashion moments in history. Over the years, both men and women have graced the red carpet, making bold fashion statements that reflect their unique style, creativity, and sometimes even their cultural roots. From timeless elegance to daring risks, these stars have redefined what it means to dress for the Oscars. (Image All: X)
Selena Gomez – (2025)
Selena Gomez dazzled at the 2025 Oscars in a custom off-the-shoulder Ralph Lauren gown, adorned with over 16,000 glass drops and hand-sewn Rosemont crystals in a lattice pattern.
Cillian Murphy – (2024)
Cillian Murphy showcased his understated style at the 2024 Oscars in a traditional ensemble with a cummerbund, pleated bib shirt, and floppy bow tie. His refined, classic look proved that simplicity can be just as striking as bold fashion choices.
Ariana Grande – (2025)
Ariana Grande dazzled at the 2025 Oscars in a blush pink Schiaparelli gown with a sculptural bustier and sequin-covered skirt. Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Wicked, she shone both on and off the red carpet.
Jr. NTR – (2023)
Jr. NTR wowed at the 2023 Oscars in a custom black bandhgala by Gaurav Gupta, featuring a regal neckline, padded shoulders, and gold tiger embroidery. The look honored India’s heritage and his film RRR, which won an Oscar for "Naatu Naatu."
Elle Fanning – (2025)
Elle Fanning was stunning at the 2025 Oscars in Sarah Burton’s white lace gown, featuring a sweetheart neckline and a black ribbon bow at the waist. The look marked Burton’s first custom haute couture creation as Givenchy’s creative director.
Bradley Cooper – (2024)
Bradley Cooper made a bold statement at the 2024 Oscars in a suit with flared pants, breaking away from traditional red carpet styles. His confidence and charisma turned this 1930s-inspired look into a fashion triumph, showing that experimentation can pay off.
Robert Downey Jr. – (2024)
At the 2024 Oscars, Robert Downey Jr. embraced a classic black tuxedo, adding a unique touch with a standout neck ornament. His look balanced timeless elegance with his signature eccentricity, creating a perfect mix of tradition and personal flair.
