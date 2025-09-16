Advertisement
OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (September 15 - September 21) - Jolly LLB 3, Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Nishaanchi To Sinners; 16 NEW Movies & Shows You Can't Miss

OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: A new week kicks off with a loaded lineup of theatrical and OTT releases. From high-stakes action, hit horror, crime thriller to rib-tickling comedy, there’s something for every moviegoer and homescreen lover. Your perfect watchlist is ready - Check out the full list of new releases here. 

From Jolly LLB 3 To The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: 16 NEW Movies & Shows You Can't Miss This Week 

Updated:Sep 16, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel - Netflix

1/16
Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel - Netflix

A mysterious guest with a secret agenda checks into the Blue Moon Hotel, sparking a chaotic love triangle with the two sisters working there. 

Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel Release Date - September 18

Jolly LLB 3 - Theatres

2/16
Jolly LLB 3 - Theatres

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi return in the third chapter of the courtroom chaos, where identity clashes meet laugh-out-loud comedy. The big question remains - who’s the real Jolly?

Jolly LLB 3 Release Date - September 19 

Billionaires' Bunker - Netflix

3/16
Billionaires' Bunker - Netflix

Billionaires' Bunker is a series from the creators of Money Heist, following wealthy elites trapped in a high-tech bunker during a global catastrophe, where old feuds and hidden secrets spark deadly tensions. The first season contains only 8 episodes.

Billionaires' Bunker Release Date - September 19

Sinners - JioHotstar

4/16
Sinners - JioHotstar

Sinners is a 2025 American horror film produced, written, and directed by Ryan Coogler. Set in 1932 in the Mississippi Delta, it stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles as criminal twin brothers who return to their hometown, only to face a terrifying supernatural evil.

Sinners Release Date - September 18

28 Years Later

5/16
28 Years Later

Danny Boyle's hit horror thriller 28 Years Later, starring Ralph Fiennes, Jodie Comer, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, streams on Netflix this week.

28 Years Later Release Date - September 20 

The Treasure Hunters - JioHotstar

6/16
The Treasure Hunters - JioHotstar

Embark on a high-stakes treasure hunt across Mumbai, filled with riddles, clues, challenges, and unexpected twists. Outsmart your rivals, survive the race, and claim the ultimate prize.

The Treasure Hunters Release Date - September 15

Mirage - Theatres

7/16
Mirage - Theatres

Mirage is an upcoming psychological thriller in Malayalam, directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali. 

Mirage Release Date - September 19

The Morning Show - Season 4

8/16
The Morning Show - Season 4

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will return as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson in new season. There will be 10 episodes in Season 4. 

The Morning Show - Season 4 Release Date -  September 17 (Prime Video)

S.W.A.T. Season 8

9/16
S.W.A.T. Season 8

When an old friend’s son seeks help, Hondo uncovers a dangerous new gang, while Luca grapples with the loss of his grandfather, a legendary SWAT officer.

S.W.A.T. Season 8 Release Date - September 15

To The Moon - Kocowa

10/16
To The Moon - Kocowa

Adapted from the novel Let’s Go to the Moon, This k-drama follows the story of ordinary people with simple desires who embark on an extraordinary journey.

To The Moon Release Date - September 19

Black Rabbit - Netflix

11/16
Black Rabbit - Netflix

Black Rabbit stars Jude Law and Jason Bateman as brothers who are entangled in New York's gritty criminal underworld. The story focuses on themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the personal cost. 

Black Rabbit Release Date - September 18

The Trial Season 2

12/16
The Trial Season 2

Kajol, Kubbra Sait, and Karanvir Sharma starrer The Trial is renewed for Season 2. The upcoming chapter continues with its gripping theme – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha.

The Trial Season 2 Release Date - September 19

Elio - JioHotstar

13/16
Elio - JioHotstar

The cosmic misadventure follows 11-year-old Elio, a space geek with a vivid imagination and an all-consuming obsession with aliens. 

Elio Release Date - September 17

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood - Netflix

14/16
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood - Netflix

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Bads Of Bollywood is among the most awaited shows of 2025. Set against the glamorous yet cutthroat world of Bollywood and the race to stardom, the series also boasts a star-studded lineup with cameos from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. 

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Release Date - September 18 

Police Police - JioHotstar

15/16
Police Police - JioHotstar

Police Police, a gripping Tamil thriller, follows a cop who illegally recruits a criminal into the force. The series is set to stream on JioHotstar this week. 

Police Police Release Date - September 19

Nishaanchi - Theatres

16/16
Nishaanchi - Theatres

Anurag Kashyap's directorial stars Aaishvary Thackeray in a twin role. This crime drama also features Vedika Pinto in a prominent role and is set for its theatrical release this week.

Nishaanchi Release Date - September 19

OTT releases this weekNew OTT releases this weekjolly llb 3Ba***ds Of BollywoodNishaanchiThe Trial Season 2Weekend WatchlistWhat's New on Netflixnew theatrical releases of 2025
