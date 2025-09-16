photoDetails

english

2960721

OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: A new week kicks off with a loaded lineup of theatrical and OTT releases. From high-stakes action, hit horror, crime thriller to rib-tickling comedy, there’s something for every moviegoer and homescreen lover. Your perfect watchlist is ready - Check out the full list of new releases here.

From Jolly LLB 3 To The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: 16 NEW Movies & Shows You Can't Miss This Week