OTT Releases: April 2025 Binge-Worthy Streaming Calendar You Can't-Miss
Upcoming Releases
From the highly anticipated K-drama Resident Playbook to the return of fan-favorites like The Last of Us and Young Sheldon, here’s your ultimate guide to the must-watch OTT releases dropping this April. (All Images: IMDb/Netflix)
Resident Playbook – April 12 | Netflix
A spin-off of Hospital Playlist, this K-drama follows a group of young doctors navigating life, love, and loss in the obstetrics and gynecology department.
Weak Hero Class 2 – April 25 | Netflix
The gripping sequel to Weak Hero Class 1 sees Park Ji Hoon return as Yeon Si Eun, as he faces even more brutal school violence and forms unexpected alliances in his continued fight for survival.
A Dog’s Way Home – April 24 | Netflix
A loyal dog travels hundreds of miles to reunite with her owner in this heartwarming family adventure based on the beloved novel.
Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror – April 18 | Netflix
This powerful documentary revisits the 1995 bombing that shocked the U.S., exploring its causes, consequences, and the dark world of domestic extremism.
iHostage – April 18 | Netflix
A tense, real-life inspired hostage drama unfolds inside an Apple Store in Amsterdam, testing the limits of negotiation and human endurance.
Young Sheldon: Season 7 – April 15 | Amazon Prime Video/Netflix
The final season sees Sheldon continuing his high school journey, charming and confusing everyone around him with his brilliant yet awkward ways.
The Glass Dome – April 15 | Netflix
Criminologist Lejla searches for a missing girl while confronting her own traumatic past in this intense and suspenseful thriller.
The Last of Us: Season 2 – April 13 | JioHotstar
Joel and Ellie return in the much-awaited second season, continuing their dangerous journey in a post-apocalyptic world, five years after the first season's events.
