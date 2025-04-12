photoDetails

OTT Releases: April 2025 Binge-Worthy Streaming Calendar You Can't-Miss

April 2025 is packed with fresh content across all major streaming platforms, offering something for every kind of viewer. Whether you're in the mood for heartwarming medical dramas, gripping thrillers, emotional reunions, or powerful true stories, this month's lineup has you covered.

Apr 12, 2025

Upcoming Releases 1 / 9 From the highly anticipated K-drama Resident Playbook to the return of fan-favorites like The Last of Us and Young Sheldon, here's your ultimate guide to the must-watch OTT releases dropping this April. (All Images: IMDb/Netflix)

Resident Playbook – April 12 | Netflix 2 / 9 A spin-off of Hospital Playlist, this K-drama follows a group of young doctors navigating life, love, and loss in the obstetrics and gynecology department.

Weak Hero Class 2 – April 25 | Netflix 3 / 9 The gripping sequel to Weak Hero Class 1 sees Park Ji Hoon return as Yeon Si Eun, as he faces even more brutal school violence and forms unexpected alliances in his continued fight for survival.

A Dog's Way Home – April 24 | Netflix 4 / 9 A loyal dog travels hundreds of miles to reunite with her owner in this heartwarming family adventure based on the beloved novel.

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror – April 18 | Netflix 5 / 9 This powerful documentary revisits the 1995 bombing that shocked the U.S., exploring its causes, consequences, and the dark world of domestic extremism.

iHostage – April 18 | Netflix 6 / 9 A tense, real-life inspired hostage drama unfolds inside an Apple Store in Amsterdam, testing the limits of negotiation and human endurance.

Young Sheldon: Season 7 – April 15 | Amazon Prime Video/Netflix 7 / 9 The final season sees Sheldon continuing his high school journey, charming and confusing everyone around him with his brilliant yet awkward ways.

The Glass Dome – April 15 | Netflix 8 / 9 Criminologist Lejla searches for a missing girl while confronting her own traumatic past in this intense and suspenseful thriller.