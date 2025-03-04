OTT Releases Of 2025 On ZEE5, Netflix: Mrs To Crime Beat - 5 Most Exciting Films And Dramas - IN PICS
OTT Releases Of 2025: Here are the top releases that captivated audiences and dominated discussions
Last month brought an exciting mix of stories to our screens. Whether you were in the mood for an emotional drama, a gripping thriller, or a light-hearted comedy, this month had something for everyone. From highly anticipated sequels to fresh new narratives, these releases kept viewers hooked with stellar performances and engaging storytelling. Social media was abuzz with fan theories, reviews, and heated debates, proving just how impactful these titles were. Here are the top releases that captivated audiences and dominated discussions.
The Mehta Boys (Prime Video)
Marking the directorial debut of veteran actor Boman Irani, The Mehta Boys is an emotional drama that beautifully explores the complex relationship between a father and son. With heartfelt performances and a deeply moving narrative, this one is a must-watch for those who enjoy family dramas. The film masterfully captures the nuances of generational conflicts, love, and reconciliation.
Mrs. (ZEE5)
A seemingly mundane story told in the most profound way, Mrs. made viewers confront their own ignorance through its subtle yet powerful storytelling. Sanya Malhotra delivered one of her career’s best performances, bringing depth and authenticity to her character. The film’s impact was undeniable—it sparked important conversations about identity, self-worth, and societal expectations. It even became the most-searched movie on Google, proving just how deeply it resonated with audiences.
Marco (Sony Liv)
Marco is now on Sony LIV, bringing an intense mix of action and drama to the screen. The film follows a gripping story filled with high-stakes moments and compelling performances. With its engaging narrative and power-packed sequences, Marco is a must-watch for those who love edge-of-the-seat thrillers.
Dhoom Dhaam (Netflix)
If you’re looking for a feel-good entertainer with twists, humor, and a meaningful message, Dhoom Dhaam is the perfect pick. Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi shine in this lighthearted yet impactful comedy-drama that keeps you engaged until the end. The film seamlessly blends laughter with heartfelt moments, making it a wholesome watch for all ages.
Crime Beat (ZEE5)
If you love investigative thrillers, Crime Beat is the perfect binge-watch. A fast-paced crime drama centered around journalism and high-stakes investigations, this series keeps you on edge with its gripping storytelling and thrilling twists. Starring Saqib Saleem, Saba Azad, and others in pivotal roles, the intense performances and sharp writing make every episode a rollercoaster ride of suspense and intrigue.
