photoDetails

english

2934796

New OTT Releases This Week (July21 - July 27): To all the OTT lovers, THIS week’s lineup takes you on a full-circle ride from lighthearted comedy-dramas, supernatural thrillers to high-octane action-thrillers, there's something for everyone. Check out the binge list of this week' New OTT releases and so you don't miss the most gripping shows and movies dropping soon on ZEE5, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

10 New Movies And Web Series Hitting OTT This Week - Check full list