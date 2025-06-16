OTT Releases This Week (June 16 - June 22): Detective Sherdil, Kerala Crime Files S2, The Kapil Sharma Show 3 And More On ZEE5, Netflix, Prime Video

photoDetails

english

2916984

OTT Releases This Week (June 16 - June 22): OTT lovers, buckle up! THIS week’s lineup takes you on a full-circle ride from lighthearted comedy-dramas to spine-chilling supernatural thrillers. Whether you're craving laughs or edge-of-the-seat suspense, there's something for everyone. Check out the full list of this week' OTT releases — and make sure you don't miss the most gripping shows dropping soon on ZEE5, Netflix, Prime Video and more.