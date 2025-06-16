OTT Releases This Week (June 16 - June 22): Detective Sherdil, Kerala Crime Files S2, The Kapil Sharma Show 3 And More On ZEE5, Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (June 16 - June 22): OTT lovers, buckle up! THIS week’s lineup takes you on a full-circle ride from lighthearted comedy-dramas to spine-chilling supernatural thrillers. Whether you're craving laughs or edge-of-the-seat suspense, there's something for everyone. Check out the full list of this week' OTT releases — and make sure you don't miss the most gripping shows dropping soon on ZEE5, Netflix, Prime Video and more.
The Buccaneers Season 2 - Apple TV+
Inspired by Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel, this Gilded Age drama returns with Season 2, continuing the journey of bold American heiresses navigating the complexities of British high society. Picking up after Season 1’s dramatic cliffhanger, Nan steps into her new role as the Duchess of Tintagel, Jinny escapes an abusive marriage, and a surprise encounter with a birth mother stirs fresh intrigue. The 8-episode season premieres on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+.
Ground Zero - Prime Video
Emraan Hashmi's action-thriller follows BSF Lt Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey embarks upon a 2 year long investigation leading to the encounter of Jaish-e-Mohammad’s chief and mastermind behind the attack- Ghazi Baba, enabling India’s most successful counter-terrorism operation in the history. The film will premiere on OTT on June 20.
Prince And Family - ZEE5
Prince, the eldest of three brothers and still single, searches for love. He marries the free-spirited Chinju Rani, his polar opposite. This heartfelt film will release on June 20 on ZEE5.
The Holdovers - Netflix
The Holdovers revolves around a cranky professor at an elite boarding school who faces a challenging winter break when he's tasked with overseeing a handful of students who can't go home. The film will premiere on June 16.
The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3 - Netflix
Comedy king Kapil Sharma is all set to return with The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3, and this time, he's not coming alone. Making a surprising comeback is Navjot Singh Sidhu, joining as the new permanent guest! The laughter riot continues with familiar faces Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek also returning. The much-awaited new season begins streaming from June 21.
Kerala Crime Files Season 2 - JioHotstar
After the tremendous success of Season 1, Kerala Crime Files is back with season 2. This season follows the hunting mystery surrounding the sudden disapperance of a Police officer, promising the more intense storyline and plot twist. The critically acclaimed Malayalam crime thriller will premiere on June 20.
We Were Liars - Prime Video
The much-anticipated series adaptation of E. Lockhart’s bestselling novel We Were Liars is all set to premiere on June 18, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. This psychological thriller unfolds on a secluded private island, unraveling a web of secrets, lies, and twisted family dynamics within a privileged, powerful clan.
Detective Sherdil - ZEE5
Directed by Ravi Chhabriya. With Diljit Dosanjh, Chunky Pandey, Boman Irani, Diana Penty in pivotal roles. The film follows an amateur detective stumbles upon a new case in Budapest. Will he be able to cut through the lies that shroud the murder of a high-profile industrialist?. Detective Sherdil will mark its OTT journey on June 20.
