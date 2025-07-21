NewsPhotosOTT Releases This Week (June 21- June 27): Sarzameen, Mandala Murders To Until Dawn, What's NEW On Netflix, Zee 5, Prime Video And More
New OTT Releases This Week (July21 - July 27): To all the OTT lovers, THIS week’s lineup takes you on a full-circle ride from lighthearted comedy-dramas, supernatural thrillers to high-octane action-thrillers, there's something for everyone. Check out the binge list of this week' New OTT releases and so you don't miss the most gripping shows and movies dropping soon on ZEE5, Netflix, Prime Video and more.
10 New Movies And Web Series Hitting OTT This Week - Check full list
Until Dawn - Netflix
The Sandman Season 2: Vol. 2 - Netflix
Justice On Trial - Amazon Prime Video
Maargan - Amazon Prime Video
Happy Gilmore 2 - Netflix
Saunkan Saunkanay 2 - ZEE5
Ronth - Jio Hotstar
Rangeen - Amazon Prime Video
Mandala Murders - Netflix
Sarzameen - JioHotstar
