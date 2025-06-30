OTT Releases This Week (June 30 - July 4): Kamal Haasan's Thug Life To Priyanka Chopra's Heads Of State, What's New On Netflix, Zee 5, Prime And More
OTT Releases This Week: As the new week kicks off, a fresh line-up of high-stakes shows and movies awaits. Here’s a list of movies and shows you simply can’t miss this week, offering a balanced dose of entertainment, action, and swoon-worthy romance.
Thug Life
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life is a gangster drama helmed by Mani Ratnam, boasting a stellar cast including Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Nassar, and Ali Fazal.
Release Date - July 3 (Netflix)
Good Wife
Priya Mani starrer follows a Lawyer-turned-housewife Tarunika's who's peaceful world is shattered when her family is hit by a scandal.
Release Date - July 4 (JioHotstar)
The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case
A docu-series that revisits one of India’s most shocking political assassinations—the killing of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. Blending archival footage, investigative insights, and dramatized recreations, the series traces the elaborate conspiracy behind the attack carried out by the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam).
Release Date - July 4 (Sony LIV)
Uppu Kappurambu
Keerthy Suresh starrer is a coming-of-age satire is set in the 1990s and chronicles the residents of Chitti Jayapuram a fictional South Indian town—as they grapple with mounting pressure on their burial grounds.
Release Date - July 4 ( Prime Video)
Companion
Release Date - June 30 (JioHotstar)
The Old Guard 2
The Old Guard 2 follows Andy who leads immortal warriors against a powerful enemy threatening their group. They grapple with the resurfacing of a long-lost immortal, complicating their mission to safeguard humanity.
Release Date - July 2 (Netflix)
The Sandman Season 2
The Sandman is back with new and final season, Talking about second season storyline, finds Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) faced with one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds, as per Netflix.
Release Date - Season 2 Vol. 1 - July 3 (Netflix)
Kaalidhar Laapata
Abhishek Bachchan starrer Kaalidhar Laapata follows, a middle-aged lonely man suffering from memory loss. He overhears his sibling's plans to abandon him and runs away and discover other side of life.
Release Date - July 4 (ZEE 5)
Heads Of State
This action comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller stars John Cena, Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles. It follows The UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba) and US President (John Cena) have a public rivalry that risks their countries’ alliance. But when they become targets of a powerful enemy, they're forced to rely on each other as they go on a wild, multinational run.
Release Date - July 2 (Prime Video)
