OTT Releases This Week (September 8 - September 14) - Coolie, Saiyaara To Su From So, 12 NEW Movies & Shows On Netflix, Prime Video And More
OTT Releases This Week: As the new week kicks off, a fresh line-up of high-stakes movie and heartwarming shows awaits. From Rajinikanth's Coolie, Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara To Selena Gomez's Only Murders in the Building S5, Here's a list of movies and shows you simply can’t miss this week, offering a balanced dose of entertainment, action, and swoon-worthy romance.
12 New Movie And Shows releasing this week on OTT - Check full list!
Coolie
Release Date - September 11
Streaming Platform - Amazon Prime
Saiyaara
Release Date - September 12
Streaming Platform - Netflix
Tempest
Release Date -September 10
Streaming Platform - JioHotstar
Materialists
Release Date -September 13
Streaming Platform -Netflix
Do You Wanna Partner
Release Date - September 12
Streaming Platform - Prime Video
The Wrong Paris
Release Date - September 12
Streaming Platform - Netflix
Wolf King Season 2
Release Date - September 11
Streaming Platform - Netflix
Task
Release Date - September 8
Streaming Platform - JioHotstar
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 - Episode 10
Release Date - September 10
Streaming Details - Prime Video
You And Everything Else
Release Date - September 12
Streaming Details - Netflix
Su From So
Release Date - September 9
Streaming Details - JioHotstar
Only Murders in the Building Season 5
Release Date - September 9
Steaming Platform - JioHotstar & Hulu
