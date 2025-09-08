Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2957243https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/ott-releases-this-week-september-8-september-14-coolie-saiyaara-to-su-from-so-12-new-movies-shows-on-netflix-prime-video-and-more-2957243
NewsPhotosOTT Releases This Week (September 8 - September 14) - Coolie, Saiyaara To Su From So, 12 NEW Movies & Shows On Netflix, Prime Video And More
photoDetails

OTT Releases This Week (September 8 - September 14) - Coolie, Saiyaara To Su From So, 12 NEW Movies & Shows On Netflix, Prime Video And More

OTT Releases This Week: As the new week kicks off, a fresh line-up of high-stakes movie  and heartwarming shows awaits. From Rajinikanth's Coolie, Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara To Selena Gomez's Only Murders in the Building S5,  Here's a list of movies and shows you simply can’t miss this week, offering a balanced dose of entertainment, action, and swoon-worthy romance.

12 New Movie And Shows releasing this week on OTT - Check full list! 

Updated:Sep 08, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Coolie

1/12
Coolie

Release Date - September 11

Streaming Platform - Amazon Prime 

Follow Us

Saiyaara

2/12
Saiyaara

Release Date - September 12

Streaming Platform - Netflix 

Follow Us

Tempest

3/12
Tempest

Release Date -September 10

Streaming Platform - JioHotstar 

Follow Us

Materialists

4/12
Materialists

Release Date -September 13

Streaming Platform -Netflix 

Follow Us

Do You Wanna Partner

5/12
Do You Wanna Partner

Release Date - September 12 

Streaming Platform - Prime Video 

Follow Us

The Wrong Paris

6/12
The Wrong Paris

Release Date - September 12

Streaming Platform - Netflix 

Follow Us

Wolf King Season 2

7/12
Wolf King Season 2

Release Date - September 11 

Streaming Platform - Netflix 

Follow Us

Task

8/12
Task

Release Date - September 8 

Streaming Platform - JioHotstar 

Follow Us

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 - Episode 10

9/12
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 - Episode 10

Release Date -  September 10

Streaming Details - Prime Video 

Follow Us

You And Everything Else

10/12
You And Everything Else

Release Date - September 12 

Streaming Details - Netflix 

Follow Us

Su From So

11/12
Su From So

Release Date - September 9 

Streaming Details - JioHotstar 

Follow Us

Only Murders in the Building Season 5

12/12
Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Release Date - September 9 

Steaming Platform - JioHotstar & Hulu 

Follow Us
OTT releases this weekNew OTT releases this weekWeekend WatchlistSeptember New ReleasesSeptember OTT WatchlistOTT weekend watchlistSaiyaaracoolieThe Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 10Trending
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Asia Cup 2025
Indian Cricketers From RCB, SRH, CSK, KKR, RR Who Will Play Asia Cup For First Time In 2025 - Check In Pics
camera icon11
title
Ind vs Pak
India's Predicted Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Match Against Pakistan: Sanju Samson OUT, Shubman Gill IN; Jasprit Bumrah Returns, Jitesh Sharma To Bat At...
camera icon7
title
UPSC Success Story
Meet Couple Who Cracked UPSC Together On Their Third Attempt And Later Got Married
camera icon7
title
World’s Largest Underwater Waterfall
World’s Largest Underwater Waterfall, Invisible To Human Eye; Its Width, Volume, And Formation Will Leave You In Shock
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerological Predictions For September 8- 14: Clarity Will Come In Its Divine Time; Say Yes To New Possibilities
NEWS ON ONE CLICK