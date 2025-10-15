5 / 6

Few shows capture the charm of rural India quite like Panchayat. In its fourth season, the beloved series continues to find joy and humour in everyday life at Phulera, where an intense election pits Pradhan Manju Devi against Kranti Dev. Jitendra Kumar returns as Abhishek Tripathi, with Neena Gupta reprising her role as Manju Devi, and Raghubir Yadav back as Pradhan-Pati. Alongside them, Sanvikaa (Rinki), Faisal Malik (Prahlad), Chandan Roy (Vikas), Durgesh Kumar (Bhushan), Sunita Rajwar (Kranti Devi), Pankaj Jha, and more rejoin the fray.