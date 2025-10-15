OTT Watchlist For Diwali 2025 Long Weekend On Prime Video: Panchayat Season 1, 2, 3, 4 To Tamannaah Bhatia-Diana Penty's Do You Wanna Partner
OTT Watchlist For Diwali 2025: From small-town comedies to heartfelt family dramas and family favourites, here's a curated list of shows and films you can binge-watch on prime video.
OTT Watchlist For Diwali 2025
OTT Watchlist For Diwali 2025: With the Festival of Lights just around the corner, it’s officially time to binge-watch your favourite shows and movies on OTT. From small-town comedies to heartfelt family dramas, check out this curated list of entertaining watch on Prime Video with your family anf friends over the long weekend.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Gram Chikitsalay
Set in a rural health centre, Gram Chikitsalay brings gentle humour and a big heart to the screen. Starring Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak, this feel-good comedy-drama celebrates everyday heroes and the spirit of small-town India.
Do You Wanna Partner
Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty light up the screen in this breezy comedy-drama about friendship, ambition, and breaking barriers. Playing two friends who set out to launch a craft beer startup in a male-dominated world, their camaraderie and charm make Do You Wanna Partner an absolute riot.
The Mehta Boys
Some journeys heal more than they reveal. The Mehta Boys follows a father and son forced to spend 48 hours together after years of distance, a trip that changes them in ways neither expects. It features Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles.
Panchayat
Few shows capture the charm of rural India quite like Panchayat. In its fourth season, the beloved series continues to find joy and humour in everyday life at Phulera, where an intense election pits Pradhan Manju Devi against Kranti Dev. Jitendra Kumar returns as Abhishek Tripathi, with Neena Gupta reprising her role as Manju Devi, and Raghubir Yadav back as Pradhan-Pati. Alongside them, Sanvikaa (Rinki), Faisal Malik (Prahlad), Chandan Roy (Vikas), Durgesh Kumar (Bhushan), Sunita Rajwar (Kranti Devi), Pankaj Jha, and more rejoin the fray.
Dupahiya
A heartwarming small-town dramedy with a dose of nostalgia, Dupahiya transports you to a village that prides itself on being crime-free for 25 years, until a prized motorbike mysteriously goes missing. Featuring stellar performances from a powerhouse cast, including Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, and Sparsh Srivastava, this Original series was written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg. It has been created by Salona Bains Joshi, Shubh Shivdasani, Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.
Trending Photos