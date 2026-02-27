Advertisement
OTT watchlist for weekend: 7 thrilling crime shows you must watch on Prime Video

OTT watchlist for weekend: From detective stories, edgy thrillers to intense crime series - we have curated 7 web shows in English, Hindi and Telugu languages respectively which you must watch once.

 

Updated:Feb 27, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
OTT watchlist for weekend: In the world of romance and drama - let's make some room for a thrilling crime ride. Today, in this Friday series, keep your weekends free for a perfectly loaded entertainment platter. From detective stories, edgy thrillers to intense crime series - we have curated 7 web shows in English, Hindi and Telugu languages respectively which you must watch once.

(Pic Courtesy: Posters/Stills)

Daldal is a psychological crime thriller television series created by Suresh Triveni and directed by Amrit Raj Gupta. The series is based on Vish Dhamija's bestselling novel Bhendi Bazaar. It stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role alongside Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal.

Paatal Lok is a neo-noir crime thriller television series, created by Sudip Sharma, who wrote the script along with Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra, and directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. The series features Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Richa Chaturvedi. Loosely based on Tarun Tejpal's 2010 novel The Story of My Assassins, the first season is about a disillusioned cop who lands the case of an assassination attempt gone wrong. There has been two successful seasons of the show so far.

Cheekatilo is a Telugu crime thriller film directed by Sharan Koppisetty and written by Chandra Pemmaraju. It stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Vishwadev Rachakonda in lead roles.

Young Sherlock is an upcoming television series which is an adaptation of Andrew Lane's Young Sherlock Holmes book series, itself a pastiche of Arthur Conan Doyle's original Sherlock Holmes stories. Guy Ritchie directed the series, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars as Holmes.

Scarpetta is an upcoming television series developed by Liz Sarnoff. It is based on the book series of the same name by Patricia Cornwell, and is produced by Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, who star. 

Cross is a crime thriller television series created by Ben Watkins, based on the Alex Cross novel series written by James Patterson. It stars Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, and Juanita Jennings.

 

56 Days is a thriller television series developed by Karyn Usher and Lisa Zwerling and is based on Catherine Ryan Howard's novel of the same name.

