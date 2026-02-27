OTT watchlist for weekend: 7 thrilling crime shows you must watch on Prime Video

3 / 8

Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok is a neo-noir crime thriller television series, created by Sudip Sharma, who wrote the script along with Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra, and directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. The series features Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Richa Chaturvedi. Loosely based on Tarun Tejpal's 2010 novel The Story of My Assassins, the first season is about a disillusioned cop who lands the case of an assassination attempt gone wrong. There has been two successful seasons of the show so far.