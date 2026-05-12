OTT Watchlist this week: 7 quirky ZEE5 thrillers in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu to keep you hooked, booked & cooked - In pics
OTT Watchlist this week: From dramatic stories, mysteries to revenge tales - this OTT lineup will keep you hooked, booked and cooked.
OTT Watchlist this week
OTT Watchlist: If you love watching thrillers and edgy horror movies, then this feature might interest you. Let's take a quick look at 7 edgy thrillers on ZEE5. From dramatic stories, mysteries to revenge tales - this OTT lineup will keep you hooked, booked and cooked.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie posters/stills)
Sunflower
Sunflower
Sunflower is a black comedy web series created by Vikas Bahl for ZEE5. It features Sunil Grover in the lead role. The cast includes actors like Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadda, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha and Ashish Vidyarthi.
Shodha
Shodha
Shodha is a Kannada suspense crime thriller web series directed by Sunil Mysuru and written by Suhas Navarathna. Pawan Kumar stars as a rule-bending lawyer opposite Siri Ravikumar.
Kishkindhapuri
Kishkindhapuri
Kishkindhapuri is a Telugu horror thriller film written and directed by Koushik Pegallapati. It features Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran and Sandy.
Jerax
Jerax
This Kannada genre-bender blends fantasy, comedy and thriller elements into something genuinely offbeat. The series stars Nagabhushana NS in the lead role.
Honeymoon Se Hatya
Honeymoon Se Hatya
The 6-part crime documentary series is directed by Ajitesh Sharma. The docuseries explores high-profile criminal cases in India where wives were accused of murdering their husbands, examining the psychological, social, and emotional factors behind the crimes.
Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega
Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega
Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega is a romantic comedy series directed by Ankush Bhatt. The lead roles are played by Abigail Pande and Rishab Chadha in key roles. Two journalists fake a marriage to expose a scam… only to realise it’s legally real.
Bicchoo Ka Khel
Bicchoo Ka Khel
Bicchoo Ka Khel is a crime thriller web series. Starring Divyendu Sharma in the lead, the series features Trishna Mukharjee, Anshul Chauhan, Mukul Chadda, Satyajit Sharma and Rajesh Sharma in key roles.
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