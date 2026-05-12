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NewsPhotosOTT Watchlist this week: 7 quirky ZEE5 thrillers in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu to keep you hooked, booked & cooked - In pics
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OTT Watchlist this week: 7 quirky ZEE5 thrillers in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu to keep you hooked, booked & cooked - In pics

OTT Watchlist this week: From dramatic stories, mysteries to revenge tales - this OTT lineup will keep you hooked, booked and cooked.

 

 

Updated:May 12, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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OTT Watchlist this week

1/8
OTT Watchlist this week

OTT Watchlist: If you love watching thrillers and edgy horror movies, then this feature might interest you. Let's take a quick look at 7 edgy thrillers on ZEE5. From dramatic stories, mysteries to revenge tales - this OTT lineup will keep you hooked, booked and cooked. 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie posters/stills)

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Sunflower

2/8
Sunflower

Sunflower

Sunflower is a black comedy web series created by Vikas Bahl for ZEE5. It features Sunil Grover in the lead role. The cast includes actors like Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadda, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha and Ashish Vidyarthi.

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Shodha

3/8
Shodha

Shodha

Shodha is a Kannada suspense crime thriller web series directed by Sunil Mysuru and written by Suhas Navarathna. Pawan Kumar stars as a rule-bending lawyer opposite Siri Ravikumar.

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Kishkindhapuri

4/8
Kishkindhapuri

Kishkindhapuri

Kishkindhapuri is a Telugu horror thriller film written and directed by Koushik Pegallapati. It features Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran and Sandy.

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Jerax

5/8
Jerax

Jerax

This Kannada genre-bender blends fantasy, comedy and thriller elements into something genuinely offbeat. The series stars Nagabhushana NS in the lead role.

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Honeymoon Se Hatya

6/8
Honeymoon Se Hatya

Honeymoon Se Hatya

The 6-part crime documentary series is directed by Ajitesh Sharma. The docuseries explores high-profile criminal cases in India where wives were accused of murdering their husbands, examining the psychological, social, and emotional factors behind the crimes.

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Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega

7/8
Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega

Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega

Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega is a romantic comedy series directed by Ankush Bhatt. The lead roles are played by Abigail Pande and Rishab Chadha in key roles. Two journalists fake a marriage to expose a scam… only to realise it’s legally real. 

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Bicchoo Ka Khel

8/8
Bicchoo Ka Khel

Bicchoo Ka Khel

Bicchoo Ka Khel is a crime thriller web series. Starring Divyendu Sharma in the lead, the series features Trishna Mukharjee, Anshul Chauhan, Mukul Chadda, Satyajit Sharma and Rajesh Sharma in key roles. 

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