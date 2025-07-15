OTT Weekend Watchlist: 11 Must-Watch Movies And Web Series On India's Biggest REAL-LIFE Scandals
Weekend Watchlist: With the monsoon setting the perfect mood, it's time to curl up with some edge-of-the-seat crime dramas. If you're a fan of real-life thrillers, scam-based web series and films make for the ultimate binge this weekend. From billion-dollar banking frauds to jaw-dropping stock market scandals, these stories unravel the biggest cons that shook India to its core.
11 Must-Watch Movies and Shows Based On Real SCAMS That Rocked The Nation!
Bad Boy Billionaires: India
This investigative docuseries explores fraud and corruption that built up and ultimately brought down - India's most infamous tycoons.
Streaming On: Netflix
Shiksha Mandal
Gauahar Khan starrer follows the story literally is inspired by true events involving one of the hardly the biggest medical entrance exam scam in India.
Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video
Why Cheat India
Emraan Hashmi starrer follows Rakesh Singh who runs a business that allows education scams to flourish in the country. He enrolls bright students into his plan, makes them write proxy exams for students who are unable to score or pass, and then, helps them procure a fake degree.
Streaming On: ZEE5
Gafla
This financial drama follows an adventure that starts with ambitious intentions and gets caught up in a crime web.
Streaming On: YouTube
Raid
Ajay Devgn as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid and recently released Raid 2 which stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. The film takes us into the gritty world of power, politics, and justice.
Streaming On: Netflix
Special 26
Akshay Kumar starrer crime drama follows con artists posing as police officials executes heist in the form of raid.
Streaming On: Netflix
Lucky Baskhar
Dulquer Salmaan starrer based on a cash-strapped cashier working at a bank embarks on a risky investment scheme and soon gets drawn into the murky world of money laundering. (All Images: IMDb/ PrimeVideo/Netflix)
Streaming On: Netflix
The Big Bull
Abhishek Bachchan's film is based on real events of financial market that took place between 1990 and 2000 involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes.
Streaming On: JioHotstar
Farzi
This webseries starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi follows brilliant small-time artist who creates the perfect fake currency note and a fiery, unorthodox task force officer who wants to rid the country of the counterfeiting menace.
Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video
Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega
Sparsh Shrivastava starrer this drama follows group of small-town young men run a lucrative phishing operation, until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme.
Streaming On: Netflix
Scam 1992
This docudrama is follows the rise and fall of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to great heights, is depicted.
Streaming On: SonyLIV
