NewsPhotosOTT Weekend Watchlist: 11 Must-Watch Movies And Web Series On India's Biggest REAL-LIFE Scandals
OTT Weekend Watchlist: 11 Must-Watch Movies And Web Series On India's Biggest REAL-LIFE Scandals

Weekend Watchlist: With the monsoon setting the perfect mood, it's time to curl up with some edge-of-the-seat crime dramas. If you're a fan of real-life thrillers, scam-based web series and films make for the ultimate binge this weekend. From billion-dollar banking frauds to jaw-dropping stock market scandals, these stories unravel the biggest cons that shook India to its core.

11 Must-Watch Movies and Shows Based On Real SCAMS That Rocked The Nation!

Updated:Jul 15, 2025, 02:51 PM IST
1/11
This investigative docuseries explores fraud and corruption that built up and ultimately brought down - India's most infamous tycoons.

Streaming On: Netflix 

2/11
Gauahar Khan starrer follows the story literally is inspired by true events involving one of the hardly the biggest medical entrance exam scam in India. 

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

3/11
Emraan Hashmi starrer follows Rakesh Singh who runs a business that allows education scams to flourish in the country. He enrolls bright students into his plan, makes them write proxy exams for students who are unable to score or pass, and then, helps them procure a fake degree. 

Streaming On: ZEE5

4/11
This financial drama follows an adventure that starts with ambitious intentions and gets caught up in a crime web.

Streaming On: YouTube

5/11
Ajay Devgn as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid and recently released Raid 2 which stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. The film takes us into the gritty world of power, politics, and justice. 

Streaming On: Netflix 

6/11
Akshay Kumar starrer crime drama follows con artists posing as police officials executes heist in the form of raid. 

Streaming On: Netflix

7/11
Dulquer Salmaan starrer based on a cash-strapped cashier working at a bank embarks on a risky investment scheme and soon gets drawn into the murky world of money laundering.  (All Images: IMDb/ PrimeVideo/Netflix)

Streaming On: Netflix

8/11
Abhishek Bachchan's film is based on real events of financial market that took place between 1990 and 2000 involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes.

Streaming On: JioHotstar 

9/11
This webseries starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi follows brilliant small-time artist who creates the perfect fake currency note and a fiery, unorthodox task force officer who wants to rid the country of the counterfeiting menace. 

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

10/11
Sparsh Shrivastava starrer this drama follows group of small-town young men run a lucrative phishing operation, until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme. 

Streaming On: Netflix 

11/11
This docudrama is follows the rise and fall of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to great heights, is depicted. 

Streaming On: SonyLIV 

