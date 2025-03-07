Advertisement
OTT Weekend Watchlist: 7 Most-Anticipated Films Releasing In March As Per IMDb
OTT Weekend Watchlist: 7 Most-Anticipated Films Releasing In March As Per IMDb

OTT Releases In March 2025: From romance, drama to thrillers, check out 7 highly-anticipated movies hitting out this month on digital platforms.

Updated:Mar 07, 2025, 07:15 AM IST
OTT Releases In March 2025

OTT Releases In March 2025

The weekend is almost here and so is our new list of March releases on OTT. If you still figuring out what to to watch on streaming platforms, we have got your entire month covered. From romance, drama to thrillers, check out 7 highly-anticipated movies hitting out this month on digital platforms:

Sikandar

Sikandar

Nothing compares to the excitement of an Eid film starring Salman Khan, and this one is coming out in 2025. The film, which was directed by AR Murugadoss, stars Rashmika Mandana and Kajal Agarwal in key parts. 

Nadaaniyaan

Nadaaniyaan

To be released on Netflix, this film starring Khushi Kapoor also marks the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan. It is the story of a middle-class student from Noida who is hired by a wealthy socialite from South Delhi to be her pretend lover.

L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan

Part of a trilogy that started in 2019 with Lucifer, L2: Empuraan is an action thriller starring Malayalam actor Mohanlal. Murali Gopy wrote the film's plot, while Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also plays a significant part in it, is its director. 

Kanasondu Shuruvagide

Kanasondu Shuruvagide

Directed by Manjesh Bhagwath, this Kannada movie stars Thriller Manju, Saathvika and Santhosh Billava in lead roles.

Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly is an upcoming Tamil action comedy film directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role, alongside Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu and Shine Tom Chacko.

Dupahiya

Dupahiya

This comedy film stars Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane in lead roles and has an ensemble cast of Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma. 

BAIDA

BAIDA

Hailed as the next Strange Things and Tumbbad, this science fiction thriller takes place at a village near Gorakhpur. The star cast includes Sudhanshu, Manisha Rai, Shobhit Sujay, Hiten Tejwani, Tarun Khanna, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Akhlaq Ahmad Azad.

