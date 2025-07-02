Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2925656https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/ott-weekend-watchlist-7-must-watch-web-series-on-netflix-you-cant-miss-2925656
NewsPhotosOTT Weekend Watchlist: 7 Must-Watch Web Series On Netflix You Can't Miss!
photoDetails

OTT Weekend Watchlist: 7 Must-Watch Web Series On Netflix You Can't Miss!

Weekend Watchlist: Planning to binge-watch some great web series this weekend? This OTT watchlist has you covered! From thrillers, new age rom-com to gritty plot twists, it has something for everyone. Check out these must-watch series on Netflix. 

7 must-watch Web Series on you can't miss this Weekend, Check full list.

Updated:Jul 02, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

1/7
Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' is a gripping crime thriller based on real events, showcasing the intense battle between an honest cop and a deadly gangster in West Bengal. The series dives into crime, corruption, and power struggles, offering a thrilling mix of action, suspense, and moral conflicts.

Follow Us

Running Point

2/7
Running Point

Running Point follows a former party girl must step up and prove her business skills when she unexpectedly takes over her family's pro basketball team.

Follow Us

Caught

3/7
Caught

Renowned for catching criminals, reporter Ema Garay finds herself in a tough spot when the suspect in a teen's disappearance is someone close to her.

Follow Us

Wolf King

4/7
Wolf King

Wolf King is a Netflix animated fantasy series based on Wereworld by Curtis Jobling. The series follows a young commoner discovers he's the last of an ancient Werewolf bloodline and the rightful heir to the throne in this epic fantasy adventure. Starring Ceallach Spellman, Georgia Lock, and Chris Lew Kum Hoi.

Follow Us

Weak Hero

5/7
Weak Hero

Weak Hero follows a gifted but introverted student who, with the support of unexpected friends, takes on bullies and violent enemies—unaware of the escalating dangers around him.

Follow Us

The Residence

6/7
The Residence

Truth unfolds when an Eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp arrives at the White House to investigate a murder that took place during a state dinner.

(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix )

Follow Us

Adolescence

7/7
Adolescence

Adolescence drama depicts the struggles of teenagers navigating identity, peer pressure, love, and family conflicts. It captures their journey of growth, self-discovery and the challenges of fitting in, making it deeply relatable.  

 

Follow Us
7 Best Web Series On NetflixNetflix watchlistOTT weekend watchlistWeb Series WatchlistBest Webseries In 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Sandhill crane
Meet World's Oldest Bird Species Still Alive, Existed Even Before 60 Million Years Ago, Today Found In...Survived Dinosaur Extinction? Read
camera icon10
title
Ravindra Jadeja
Top 10 Spinners With Most Wickets In Test Cricket: Muttiah Muralitharan Tops, Ravichandran Ashwin & Anil Kumble Among 4 Indians In Elite List
camera icon9
title
Jasprit Bumrah love story
How Jasprit Bumrah's Heart Was Bowled Over By A Sports Presenter : Know Love Story And Combined Net Worth
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Planning To Buy Automatic Car? Discover 4 Pros And 3 Cons
camera icon8
title
Technology
WhatsApp New Features In 2025: Game-Changing Smart And Secure Hidden Hacks You Shouldn’t Ignore
NEWS ON ONE CLICK