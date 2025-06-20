Advertisement
NewsPhotosOTT Weekend Watchlist: 8 Must-Watch Malayalam Movies You Can't Miss
OTT Weekend Watchlist: 8 Must-Watch Malayalam Movies You Can't Miss

Weekend OTT Watchlist: As the weekend rolls in and you scroll endlessly wondering whether to go for Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood—or something different—take a break! With regional cinema gaining serious momentum at the box office, Malayalam films are stealing the spotlight.

From light-hearted romances and feel-good narratives to edge-of-the-seat thrillers, this curated list of must-watch Malayalam movies for beginner. So stop your search and let these cinematic gems elevate your weekend binge session!

Updated:Jun 20, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Premam (2015)

Premam (2015)

A young man has three opportunities to find love. Will the third time be the charm? This hit Malayalam film is perfect start for binge-watch this weekend. 

Premam - JioHotstar

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024)

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024)

The Goat life is a survival drama follow an Indian man seeking work follows a job lead to Saudi Arabia, only to find himself forced to labor without pay as a goat herder in the remote desert. Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer was a massive hit, and he also won best actor award during the 54th Kerala State Film Awards.

 Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life - Netflix 

Minnal Murali (2021)

Minnal Murali (2021)

This superhero drama follows an ordinary man-turned-superhero Murali, who is struck by a bolt of lightning, which bestows him with special powers.

Minnal Murali - Netflix 

Lucifer (2019)

Lucifer (2019)

This action thriller film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, in his directorial debut, Starring Mohanlal in pivotal roles.

Lucifer - Amazon Prime Video 

Bangalore Days (2014)

Bangalore Days (2014)

The film follows three cousins who share a close bond from childhood. They finally get a chance to live together in Bangalore, fulfilling a long-time dream. And what happen next is the perfect feel-good plot which is worth a watch. 

Bangalore Days - JioHotstar

Aavesham (2024)

Aavesham (2024)

Aavesham is an action comedy film which follows Three teenagers who gets involved in a fight with seniors. They find a local gangster named Ranga to help them. 

Aavesham - Amazon Prime Video

Athiran (2019)

Athiran (2019)

Athiran is a psychological thriller starring Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi in pivotal roles. This film is crtically acclaimed for its plot twist. 

Athiran - JioHotstar

Manjummel Boys (2024)

Manjummel Boys (2024)

This survival thriller film is written and directed by Chidambaram. The story follows a group of friends who get into a daring rescue mission to save their friend from Guna Caves, a perilously deep pit from where nobody has ever been brought back and is based on a true story. 

 Manjummel Boys - JioHotstar

(All Images: IMDb)

