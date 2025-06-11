OTT Weekend Watchlist Shows & Movies For June 2025: 7 Must-Watch Releases In Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi On Netflix, Sony LIV & Theatres

6 / 8

With new episodes dropping every Thursday (June 12, this week), excitement for mystery to unravel remains high. Lawyer Madhav Mishra defends Dr Raj Nagpal, who is accused of murdering his daughter’s nurse and lover. As family secrets unravel and suspicion spreads, the season delivers a tense courtroom drama. The show has released four episodes so far. Episode 5 will premiere on June 12, 2025 on JioHotstar.