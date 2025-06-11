OTT Weekend Watchlist Shows & Movies For June 2025: 7 Must-Watch Releases In Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi On Netflix, Sony LIV & Theatres
Get ready for an exciting weekend filled with gripping stories and powerful performances. From a raw cop drama making waves in Malayalam cinema to action-packed Tamil flicks and much more, here’s your go-to list for what’s hitting theaters and OTT platforms this weekend!
Dakuaan Da Munda 3 (Punjabi)
The latest chapter in a popular franchise, this film continues the powerful journey of resilience and redemption.
Ronth (Malayalam)
A gritty, emotionally layered cop drama from Junglee Pictures, directed by National Award-winner Shahi Kabir. Featuring Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew in his first-ever cop role, this film dives deep into the life and struggles of police officers.
Rana Naidu Season 2 (Hindi, OTT on Netflix)
The thrilling new season of the crime drama with Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Arjun Rampal, packed with suspense and drama.
Padai Thalaivan (Tamil)
An intense action-drama exploring life in the forest, starring Shanmuga Pandian. A story of survival, courage, and the bond between humans and nature.
Criminal Justice Season 4 - JioHotstar
With new episodes dropping every Thursday (June 12, this week), excitement for mystery to unravel remains high. Lawyer Madhav Mishra defends Dr Raj Nagpal, who is accused of murdering his daughter’s nurse and lover. As family secrets unravel and suspicion spreads, the season delivers a tense courtroom drama. The show has released four episodes so far. Episode 5 will premiere on June 12, 2025 on JioHotstar.
Alappuzha Gymkhana (Malayalam, OTT on Sony LIV)
A heartwarming sports drama about an underdog team fighting against all odds, featuring a soulful narrative and captivating performances.
The Traitors - Amazon Prime
Karan Johar will once again turn host for 'The Traitors' featuring 20 celebrity players. OTT giant Prime Video today launched the spectacular trailer for its exciting upcoming unscripted Original series, The Traitors, an Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling reality series. Premiering on June 12, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8pm, leading to an epic grand finale, Prime Video will exclusively stream The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar.
