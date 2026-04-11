Pakistan’s richest actress with net worth of Rs 1,20,00,00,000 - Where she stands next to India’s biggest stars like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra & more

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According to the News18 Showsha report, Deepika Padukone, with an estimated net worth of around Rs 500 crore, also stands significantly higher in terms of wealth compared to Pakistan’s Maya Ali, whose net worth is reported to be around Rs 125 crore. Deepika reportedly charges between Rs 15 crore and Rs 30 crore per film, while her earnings from brand endorsements, production ventures, and her beauty label 82°E further add to her overall income. It further adds that Deepika, along with her husband Ranveer Singh, owns several luxury properties, including a sea-facing Bandra apartment worth around Rs 119 crore near Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, as well as a bungalow in Alibaug.

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