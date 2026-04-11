Pakistan’s richest actress with net worth of Rs 1,20,00,00,000 - Where she stands next to India’s biggest stars like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra & more
Pakistan’s richest actress holds an estimated net worth of around Rs 1,20,00,00,000, placing her among the highest-earning names in the region. Here’s how she stands next to some of India’s biggest stars, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra, in terms of overall wealth and stardom.
Pakistani movies and shows
Pakistani dramas are widely watched across South Asia and among global Urdu-speaking audiences, with several serials gaining massive popularity on digital platforms for their emotional storytelling and strong performances. Shows like Humsafar, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Alif, and Tere Bin have recorded millions of views online and are often discussed for their impactful narratives and character-driven plots.
(Image: IMDb)
Pakistani's richest actress
As per a report by Siasat, Maya Ali is considered one of the richest and highest-paid actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry, with an estimated net worth of around Rs 125 crore. She reportedly earns between Rs 2.25 lakh and Rs 3 lakh per episode for her television drama projects.
(Image: IMDb)
Maya Ali hit dramas and movies
Maya Ali is a critically acclaimed Pakistani actress best known for her performances in popular dramas such as Mann Mayal, Diyar-e-Dil, and Aunn Zara. She later made a successful transition to films with hits like Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love. Her recent notable projects include the romantic series Pehli Si Muhabbat and Yunhi.
(Image: Instagram/IMDb)
How She Stands Next to India’s Biggest Bollywood Stars
While she enjoys strong success in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, a look at India’s leading actresses shows a much larger scale of stardom and wealth in comparison.
(Image: Instagram/IMDb)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's net worth
As per the same reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with an estimated net worth of around Rs 900 crore, stands significantly higher in terms of wealth compared to Pakistan’s Maya Ali, whose net worth is reported to be around Rs 125 crore. Aishwarya charges approximately Rs 10 crore per film, while her brand endorsements with leading Indian and international labels reportedly earn her around Rs 6–7 crore per deal.
(Image: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone's net worth
According to the News18 Showsha report, Deepika Padukone, with an estimated net worth of around Rs 500 crore, also stands significantly higher in terms of wealth compared to Pakistan’s Maya Ali, whose net worth is reported to be around Rs 125 crore. Deepika reportedly charges between Rs 15 crore and Rs 30 crore per film, while her earnings from brand endorsements, production ventures, and her beauty label 82°E further add to her overall income. It further adds that Deepika, along with her husband Ranveer Singh, owns several luxury properties, including a sea-facing Bandra apartment worth around Rs 119 crore near Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, as well as a bungalow in Alibaug.
(Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra's net worth
As per the same reports, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with an estimated net worth of around Rs 583 crore, also stands significantly higher in terms of wealth compared to Pakistan’s Maya Ali, whose net worth is reported to be around Rs 125 crore. Priyanka reportedly charges substantial fees for films and international projects, while her earnings are further boosted by global brand endorsements, production ventures, and multiple business investments.
(Image: Instagram)
Who's India's richest actress?
As per the Hurun Rich List 2025, Juhi Chawla is now India’s richest actress, with a staggering net worth of around Rs 7,790 crore. The report highlights her massive wealth accumulation over the years, largely driven by investments, business ventures, and her stake in multiple enterprises, placing her far ahead of several leading Bollywood stars in terms of overall net worth.
(Image: Instagram)
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