Panchayat Season 4
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya, Panchayat returns with a new season featuring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and Chandan Roy reprising their iconic roles. Season 4 promises an exciting political showdown in Phulera, as Manju Devi faces off against Kranti Devi. Panchayat Season 4 is now streaming on June 24, 2025 on Amazon Prime Video.
Any guesses who is the actor who almost got BIG Hollywood film?
Neena Gupta
Veteran actor Neena Gupta from Panchayat Season 4 is the very actor who almost landed a role in Christopher Nolan's film. Yes, you read that right!
Known for her striking contribution to Bollywood and international cinema, did audition for a role in the Hollywood film Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan. She auditioned in Los Angeles for the role of Priya Singh, but ultimately, the part went to someone else.
Neena Gupta Hollywood Films: She has apperared in several international films, including Gandhi (1982) and Merchant Ivory productions like The Deceivers (1988), In Custody (1993), and Cotton Mary (1999).
Neena Gupta’s Message To Dimple Kapadia
In talk show, What Women Want Season 5, Neena said, 'Main Dimple ko milungi to bolungi ki tu gai bhi nahi. It is a director's image of the character. You cannot say anything about it.' She further humorously added, 'I fail in auditions. If there's no audition, I ace it. But I always get rejected during auditions.'
Neena Gupta Recalls Losing The Role In Tenet
On the popular talk show, What Women Want Season 5, Neena recalled that she had auditioned for the role of Priya Singh in Christopher Nolan's 2020 sci-fi action epic Tenet. the Panchayat season 4 actress revealed, 'I auditioned for Tenet (for) director Christopher Nolan. I went to LA for one day to meet him, and came back. First, I did the audition here and sent it to him. They selected five ladies. Then, ultimately Dimple (Kapadia) did the role. She did not even go there. '
About Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'
Tenet is an action-adventure thriller about time inversion and espionage that became a global box office success. Tenet (2020) was shot extensively in India. The film stars John David Washington as The Protagonist, Robert Pattinson as Neil, Elizabeth Debicki as Kat Barton, Kenneth Branagh as Andrei Sator, Dimple Kapadia as Priya Singh, Michael Caine as Sir Michael Crosby, Himesh Patel as Mahir, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Ives and Clémence Poésy as Barbara.
Dimple Kapadia Replaced Neena Gupta
Dimple Kapadia replaced Neena Gupta in Christopher Nolan's Tenet. Candidly speaking about how she landed the role—which marked her Hollywood debut. Dimple shared that she initially thought the casting call was a joke. She auditioned reluctantly and later met Nolan in Mumbai. Dimple said, 'I went just to get a picture with him, but when I got the part, I was so nervous.'
(All Image: @neena guptaInstagram /IMDb)
