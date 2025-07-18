Panchayat Season 5: 5 Fascinating Facts About The Real Village Behind 'Phulera'
Phulera Is Not in Uttar Pradesh
While the show depicts Phulera as a village in Uttar Pradesh, Panchayat was actually filmed in Mahodiya, a small village in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.
A Real Phulera Exists - But Not This One
There is indeed a village named Phulera in Rajasthan, located near Jaipur and known for being a major railway junction. However, the series has no connection to this Phulera.
The Panchayat Office Is Actually Pink
In real life, the Panchayat office in Mahodiya is painted pink. For the shoot, the production team temporarily repaints it yellow, reverting it back to pink after filming wraps up.
The Rent? Just Rs 500 a Day!
According to Times of India, the production team rented the real Gram Panchayat office of Mahodiya village for just Rs 500 per day during filming.
Some Parts Are Pure Fiction: Handpump, Memorial Library
Several key elements in the show were added just for the storyline. The memorial library dedicated to village martyr Rahul Pandey, featured in Season 3, doesn't actually exist. Likewise, the handpump frequently used by Sachiv Ji was a prop, installed solely for filming and later removed.
Meet the Real-Life Sachiv Ji
The real-life Sachiv of Mahodiya village is Harish Joshi, a postgraduate in commerce. Much like the character Abhishek Tripathi, Harish Joshi also attempted to clear law entrance exams but couldn’t crack them eventually leading him to pursue the post of Gram Sachiv instead.
(All Image Source:X/ IMDB)
