Peddi full cast fee revealed: Rs 100 cr for Ram Charan, how much did Janhvi Kapoor charge?

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Peddi cast fee: Telugu sports drama Peddi is all set to open in theatres on June 4. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie features Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. Based on media reports, let's take a look at the cast of Peddi - who are the top earners in the movie?

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still/Instagram)