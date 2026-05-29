Peddi full cast fee revealed: Rs 100 cr for Ram Charan, how much did Janhvi Kapoor charge?
Peddi cast remuneration: Based on media reports, let's take a look at the cast of Peddi - who are the top earners in the movie?
Peddi cast fee
Peddi cast fee: Telugu sports drama Peddi is all set to open in theatres on June 4. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie features Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. Based on media reports, let's take a look at the cast of Peddi - who are the top earners in the movie?
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still/Instagram)
Buchi Babu Sana
Buchi Babu Sana
Director Buchi Babu Sana reportedly charged Rs 30 crore for the project.
Ram Charan's fee
Ram Charan's fee
According to Gulte, Ram Charan reportedly earned Rs 100 crore for the movie.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor
Gen-Z actress Janhvi Kapoor reportedly took home Rs 6 crore per project.
Jagapathi Babu
Jagapathi Babu
Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu charged Rs 4 crore, reportedly as per Gulte.
Divyendu Sharma
Divyendu Sharma
One of the talented finds in Bollywood, actor Divyendu Sharma reportedly got Rs 7 crore.
Boman Irani
Boman Irani
Renowned actor Boman Irani is estimated to have charged Rs 3 crore for Peddi.
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