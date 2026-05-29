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NewsPhotosPeddi full cast fee revealed: Rs 100 cr for Ram Charan, how much did Janhvi Kapoor charge?
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Peddi full cast fee revealed: Rs 100 cr for Ram Charan, how much did Janhvi Kapoor charge?

Peddi cast remuneration: Based on media reports, let's take a look at the cast of Peddi - who are the top earners in the movie?

 

Updated:May 29, 2026, 07:42 AM IST
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Peddi cast fee

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Peddi cast fee

Peddi cast fee: Telugu sports drama Peddi is all set to open in theatres on June 4. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie features Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. Based on media reports, let's take a look at the cast of Peddi - who are the top earners in the movie?

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still/Instagram)

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Buchi Babu Sana

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Buchi Babu Sana

Buchi Babu Sana

Director Buchi Babu Sana reportedly charged Rs 30 crore for the project.

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Ram Charan's fee

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Ram Charan's fee

Ram Charan's fee

According to Gulte, Ram Charan reportedly earned Rs 100 crore for the movie. 

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Janhvi Kapoor

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Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Gen-Z actress Janhvi Kapoor reportedly took home Rs 6 crore per project. 

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Jagapathi Babu

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Jagapathi Babu

Jagapathi Babu

Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu charged Rs 4 crore, reportedly as per Gulte.

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Divyendu Sharma

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Divyendu Sharma

Divyendu Sharma

One of the talented finds in Bollywood, actor Divyendu Sharma reportedly got Rs 7 crore.

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Boman Irani

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Boman Irani

Boman Irani

Renowned actor Boman Irani is estimated to have charged Rs 3 crore for Peddi. 

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PeddiPeddi cast feeRam CharanJanhvi KapoorEntertainment
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