Personality Rights in Bollywood: 6 Celebs You Can’t Create AI Selfies With

With the rise of Nano AI and other artificial intelligence tools that let you create hyper-realistic selfies with celebrities, fans are excited about the possibility of posing virtually with their favorite stars. But before you upload your picture and hit “generate,” there’s an important catch—personality rights.
Updated:Sep 17, 2025, 09:34 PM IST
Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor

 The evergreen actor has safeguarded his famous face, voice, and even signature catchphrases like “jhakaas.”

Karan Johar

Karan Johar

The filmmaker and producer ensures his personality cannot be commercially exploited without consent.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan

 The actor has also secured rights to protect his identity from unauthorized use.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Miss World and actress has legal control over her image,

