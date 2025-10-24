Advertisement
NewsPhotosPiyush Pandey Passes Away: 10 Iconic Ads By ‘Father of Indian Advertising’ That Redefined Brand India
Piyush Pandey Passes Away: 10 Iconic Ads By ‘Father of Indian Advertising’ That Redefined Brand India

Legendary ad man Piyush Pandey, often hailed as the ‘Father of Indian Advertising’, has passed away at the age of 70. Known for his unmatched creativity and emotional storytelling, Pandey created some of the most memorable campaigns that shaped Indian advertising for decades.

Updated:Oct 24, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
Asian Paints — Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai

In 2007, Pandey struck an emotional chord with Asian Paints’ “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai” campaign. It wasn’t just about paint , it was about the stories every home tells.

 

Fevicol — “Yeh Fevicol Ka Jod Hai, Tutega Nahi”

Every household in India remembers the Fevicol ads,  from passengers stuck to an overcrowded bus to eggs that wouldn’t crack. Pandey’s witty storytelling made Fevicol synonymous with strength and reliability.

 

Cadbury Dairy Milk — Kuch Khaas Hai Hum Sabhi Mein

In 1993, Pandey created the unforgettable Cadbury Dairy Milk ad featuring a young girl dancing on a cricket field after her boyfriend hits a six. The ad celebrated freedom, joy, and everyday emotions, beautifully captured in the tagline “Kuch Khaas Hai Hum Sabhi Mein.”

Ponds — Googly Woogly Woosh

The nostalgic Ponds Cold Cream ad, remembered for its jingle “Googly Woogly Woosh”, was a masterclass in simplicity and emotional appeal, connecting deeply with Indian consumers.

 

Vodafone (Hutch) — “You and I, in this Beautiful World”

The iconic Hutch dog, a pug following a boy everywhere , became a symbol of network reliability. The campaign’s message, “Wherever you go, our network follows,” captured hearts across India.

 

Pulse Polio — Do Boond Zindagi Ke

In the 1990s, Pandey played a pivotal role in raising awareness about polio vaccination through the “Do Boond Zindagi Ke” campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, and Aishwarya Rai. The message reached millions and became a milestone in public health communication.

 

Brooke Bond Red Label — Swad Apnepan Ka

Pandey brewed unity and warmth with Red Label Tea campaigns that promoted social harmony. Each ad carried the message of acceptance and togetherness — symbolized by a simple cup of tea.

 

Cadbury — Pappu Pass Ho Gaya

When Cadbury faced controversies, Pandey revived its image with the “Pappu Pass Ho Gaya” campaign — connecting the brand with celebration and joy once again.

 

Mile Sur Mera Tumhara

In 1988, while at Ogilvy & Mather, Pandey penned the lyrics for “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara” — a timeless anthem for national integration. Featuring legends like Bhimsen Joshi and Lata Mangeshkar, the song continues to evoke unity in diversity.

 

Centreshock — Hila Ke Rakh De

The early 2000s Centreshock campaign, set in a barbershop with the tagline “Hila Ke Rakh De”, redefined chewing gum ads. It made chewing gum fun, bold, and unpredictable — just like the brand itself.

 

(All Images: Screengrab from ads)

