Planning To Watch ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’? Here’s The Correct Chronological Order To Watch All Conjuring Movies And Where To Stream Them

Last Rites is set to hit theatres on September 5, and it’s already being hailed as the chilling conclusion to Ed and Lorraine Warren’s terrifying journey.
Updated:Sep 02, 2025, 07:31 PM IST
The Nun (2018)

The Nun (2018)

Start your journey in 1952 Romania. Follow Father Burke (Demián Bichir) and Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga - real-life sister of Vera Farmiga, who plays Lorraine Warren) as they investigate a nun’s mysterious suicide and come face-to-face with the terrifying demon Valak.

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Chronologically next is this origin story of the cursed doll Annabelle. Set in the 1950s, it follows a grieving dollmaker who opens his home to orphans, only to unleash an ancient evil that takes possession of the doll.

 

The Nun II (2023)

The Nun II (2023)

Picking up four years after The Nun, this sequel sees Sister Irene return for another deadly encounter with Valak, bringing the story closer to Annabelle’s timeline.

 

Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle (2014)

Jump to 1967 California, where a young couple’s lives spiral into horror after acquiring the possessed doll. This film directly sets up the Warrens’ first encounter with Annabelle in the next movie.

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring (2013)

The movie that started it all! Meet real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they tackle a haunting at the Perron family farmhouse, one of their most famous cases.

 

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Set in 1972, just after the first Conjuring, this film brings the terror closer to the Warrens’ home. When Annabelle awakens other cursed artifacts in their occult museum, their young daughter Judy faces a night of sheer horror.

 

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Though loosely connected, this spin-off takes place in 1973 Los Angeles. It follows a mother (Linda Cardellini) who must save her children from the ghostly “Weeping Woman.” Look out for Father Perez from Annabelle as the link to the larger Conjuring Universe.

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Travel to 1977 London as the Warrens investigate the infamous Enfield Poltergeist case. This film also expands on the demon Valak’s backstory, tying together the Nun films with the Conjuring series.

 

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

In the Warrens’ most shocking case yet, they face a murder trial where the defendant claims demonic possession as his defense. This is the last chapter before Last Rites.

 

Finally: The Conjuring: Last Rites (2024)

Finally: The Conjuring: Last Rites (2024)

The Warrens’ final confrontation with evil. While plot details are under wraps, this movie is expected to tie together the entire Conjuring timeline for a heart-stopping finale.

