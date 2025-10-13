Pooja Hegde Birthday Special: 5 Iconic Films That Highlight The Versatility And Glamour Of The Bollywood Actress

photoDetails

english

2971350

On her birthday, Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde is celebrated not just for her charm but also for her versatile acting. From epic dramas to fun-filled comedies, these 5 iconic films showcase her talent, style, and on-screen charisma. Each movie reflects her ability to balance glamour with strong performances. Fans can revisit these films to appreciate the Monica star’s cinematic journey and impact on Bollywood.