NewsPhotosPooja Hegde Birthday Special: 5 Iconic Films That Highlight The Versatility And Glamour Of The Bollywood Actress
Pooja Hegde Birthday Special: 5 Iconic Films That Highlight The Versatility And Glamour Of The Bollywood Actress

On her birthday, Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde is celebrated not just for her charm but also for her versatile acting. From epic dramas to fun-filled comedies, these 5 iconic films showcase her talent, style, and on-screen charisma. Each movie reflects her ability to balance glamour with strong performances. Fans can revisit these films to appreciate the Monica star’s cinematic journey and impact on Bollywood.

Updated:Oct 13, 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde

Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde has made a remarkable mark in the Indian film industry with her talent, charm, and versatility. From period dramas to comedy blockbusters, the Monica star has delivered a variety of memorable performances. On the occasion of her birthday, here’s a look at 5 must-watch movies of Pooja Hegde that showcase her acting range and screen presence.

Retro

Retro

In Retro, Pooja Hegde mesmerized audiences with her graceful acting and strong screen presence. Her role in this movie allowed her to explore a mix of intense emotions and glamorous looks, proving her versatility as an actress. The film is a treat for fans who love stylish storytelling blended with heartfelt moments.

Deva

Deva

Deva gave Pooja Hegde the platform to showcase her charm and on-screen charisma. With her natural flair and impeccable timing, she brought depth to her character, making it one of her most loved performances. The movie highlighted her ability to balance glamour and substance effortlessly.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

In the family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja’s vibrant performance added charm and energy to the storyline. Her role resonated well with audiences, blending fun, romance, and emotion. This film reinforced her popularity among the masses and showcased her ability to shine in commercial Bollywood cinema.

Housefull 4

Housefull 4

Housefull 4, a comedy blockbuster, featured Pooja Hegde in a glamorous and entertaining avatar. Her comic timing, paired with stylish looks, made her one of the highlights of the movie. The film allowed her to display her versatility, effortlessly transitioning between comedy, drama, and romance.

Mohenjo Daro

Mohenjo Daro

In the epic period drama Mohenjo Daro, Pooja Hegde impressed with her poised performance and on-screen elegance. Set in ancient times, the film demanded a mix of traditional and powerful acting, and she delivered with finesse. Her chemistry with co-stars and commanding presence made her role unforgettable.

From epic dramas like Mohenjo Daro to fun-filled comedies like Housefull 4, Pooja Hegde has proven her talent across genres. Each film highlights her versatility, screen charm, and dedication to her craft. On her birthday, revisiting these movies is the perfect way to celebrate the Monica star’s cinematic journey and her growing legacy in Bollywood.

