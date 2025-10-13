Pooja Hegde Birthday Special: 6 Times The ‘Monica’ Star Turned Heads With Her Glamourous Outfits And Iconic Fashion Moments
On her birthday, Bollywood beauty Pooja Hegde once again proves she’s a true fashion icon. From chic co-ords to dazzling gowns, the ‘Monica’ star has delivered some of the most stunning Western fashion moments. Each look reflects her effortless elegance and bold style choices. Here’s a glimpse into six times Pooja turned heads with her glamour and confidence.
Pooja Hegde
Bollywood’s fashion diva and talented actress Pooja Hegde never fails to impress with her sartorial choices. Known for her effortless charm and experimental style, Pooja has carved a niche as one of the most fashionable stars in the industry.
On the occasion of her birthday, let’s revisit six unforgettable times the ‘Monica’ star turned heads with her stunning Western fashion looks that redefined glamour and confidence.
Painting the Town Pink
Pooja painted the town pink in a striking co-ord set, featuring a pleated, body-hugging skirt with a sensual thigh slit, paired with a cropped tank top. She elevated the ensemble with a pink coat, exuding both boldness and femininity. Accessorising the look with a Miu Miu handbag and minimal jewellery, Pooja proved that simplicity paired with the right statement pieces can set major style goals.
Lady in Red
Channeling pure elegance, Pooja stunned in a deep red mini dress featuring a string neckline and dramatic pleats around the shoulders. The full sleeves added a dash of sophistication to her chic look. She kept her accessories minimal yet impactful, wearing selective jewellery pieces and fiery red stilettos, perfectly completing her fierce and modern look.
Futuristic Chic
In a look straight out of a modern-day fashion fantasy, Pooja turned heads in a futuristic-coded outfit that featured a sleek white shirt, black shorts, and a cropped black coat. Her accessories, including metal jewellery and chunky aviators, added a strong edge to the look. The Monica star sealed her ensemble with glossy formal shoes, striking the perfect balance between bold and refined.
Sunset Glam
Serving sunset vibes, Pooja Hegde made jaws drop in an orange bodycon outfit that featured dramatic sleeves, a corset-style structure, and a cinched waistline to accentuate her figure. She enhanced the warm tones of the outfit with golden contemporary jewellery, including a layered necklace and hoop earrings. The result? A radiant and powerful look that blended glamour with grace.
Vision in White
Pooja looked like an ethereal vision in a sleek white gown, defined by its layered texture around the torso and flowing bottom. The off-shoulder sleeves and glove-effect detailing elevated the ensemble’s elegance. Keeping her accessories regal yet understated, she paired the outfit with a diamond choker and bracelets, radiating modern royalty.
Golden Goddess
Stealing the spotlight once again, Pooja dazzled in a metallic golden outfit that featured a one-sided patterned flow and pleated effect. Allowing the outfit to do the talking, she kept her accessories minimal, proving that sometimes, less truly is more. With her effortless poise and confidence, Pooja embodied golden-era glamour in a contemporary avatar.
From monochrome magic to vibrant tones, Pooja Hegde’s fashion journey is a masterclass in versatility and elegance. Whether it’s chic co-ords, fiery minis, or flowing gowns, she knows how to make every outfit a statement. As the Monica star celebrates another year of success and style, these looks remind us why Pooja Hegde continues to reign as one of Bollywood’s most fashionable icons.
