Poonam Pandey's whopping net worth, luxe lifestyle: From fake death stunt to launching adult-oriented mobile app, a look at her controversies!
Poonam Pandey turns 35 on March 11. From her modelling days in Kanpur to making waves in Bollywood and reality TV, she has never shied away from the spotlight or controversy. Known for her daring photos, headline-grabbing stunts, and outspoken personality, Poonam has kept fans and critics talking for over a decade. Let’s take a look at some of the controversies and her impressive net worth that have defined her journey.
Happy Birthday Poonam Pandey
Internet sensation and actress Poonam Pandey turns 34 on March 11. Born in Kanpur, she first gained attention during her modelling days by sharing bold and striking photos on social media.
Poonam Pandey Bollywood Debut
After building a strong online fan base, she made her Bollywood debut with the film Nasha in 2013.
Poonam Pandey's Reality TV appearances
Poonam has appeared in several reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi (Season 4) and Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut.
Poonam Pandey's Net worth and social media following
As of 2024, as per a report by News18, her estimated net worth is around Rs 85 crore, earned through films like Malini & Co., The Journey of Karma, and Love Is Poison, along with reality shows and digital projects. Poonam enjoys a massive online following and has over 4.5 million followers on Instagram.
Poonam Pandey fake cancer death
In 2022, Poonam Pandey staged a controversial publicity stunt by falsely announcing her own death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. Her team posted on Instagram claiming she had died from the disease, which shocked the public and sparked widespread media backlash. She later revealed that the announcement was a hoax intended to draw attention to the issue.
World Cup controversy
She grabbed headlines during the 2011 Cricket World Cup after promising to strip if the Indian national cricket team won the trophy. Though India won, she later said she couldn’t fulfil the promise due to a lack of permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, as per a report by Mid-day.
Controversy
Poonam Pandey launched a mobile app called the Poonam Pandey App, featuring adult-oriented content, but Google removed it from the Play Store within an hour for violating its content policies, as per the same report.
