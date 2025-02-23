Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2863082https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/post-match-chill-7-bollywood-movies-to-watch-after-india-vs-pakistan-showdown-icc-champions-trophy-2025-2863082
NewsPhotosPost-Match Chill: 7 Bollywood Movies To Watch After India Vs Pakistan Showdown – ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Post-Match Chill: 7 Bollywood Movies To Watch After India Vs Pakistan Showdown – ICC Champions Trophy 2025
photoDetails

Post-Match Chill: 7 Bollywood Movies To Watch After India Vs Pakistan Showdown – ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: Unwind after the high-stakes India vs Pakistan clash with these 7 Bollywood films that perfectly match your post-match mood.

Updated:Feb 23, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
Follow Us

India Vs Pakistan Match Mania!

1/9
India Vs Pakistan Match Mania!

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has cricket fans across the globe on the edge of their seats, especially with the iconic India vs Pakistan clash taking center stage. As the adrenaline rush of this high-stakes match winds down, it’s the perfect time to unwind and keep the excitement going with some classic Bollywood entertainment. Whether you're celebrating a win or shaking off a tough loss, these Bollywood movies will keep your spirits high and emotions flowing.

Here are 7 Bollywood movies to watch after the India vs Pakistan cricket match ends:

Follow Us

Chak De! India (2007)

2/9
Bollywood sports films

Chak De! India (2007): Relive the spirit of sportsmanship with 'Chak De! India.' Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Kabir Khan, a coach leading the Indian women’s hockey team to glory, is a reminder of unity, strategy, and perseverance—an ideal pick after a nail-biting cricket match.

Follow Us

Lagaan (2001)

3/9
India Vs Pakistan Match

Lagaan (2001): Cricket fans can’t go wrong with 'Lagaan.' This Oscar-nominated classic blends history, drama, and cricket, as villagers led by Aamir Khan take on British colonizers in a high-stakes cricket match that’s as thrilling as any modern-day rivalry.

Follow Us

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

4/9
Bollywood sports films

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016): Dive deep into the journey of India’s legendary captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This biopic, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, offers a behind-the-scenes look at Dhoni’s rise from a small-town boy to a cricketing icon—perfect for fans still buzzing from the match.

 

Follow Us

83 (2021)

5/9
India Vs Pakistan Match

83 (2021): Revisit India’s historic 1983 World Cup win with '83.' Ranveer Singh flawlessly steps into Kapil Dev’s shoes, bringing to life the underdog story that defined Indian cricket. A must-watch for those riding high on cricket fever.

Follow Us

Kai Po Che! (2013)

6/9
Bollywood sports films

Kai Po Che! (2013): Blending cricket, friendship, and life’s twists, 'Kai Po Che!' explores the dreams of three friends against the backdrop of Gujarat’s evolving landscape. The film’s raw emotions and cricket sequences make it an engaging post-match watch.

Follow Us

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

7/9
Bollywood sports films

Dil Chahta Hai (2001): After the adrenaline rush, kick back with 'Dil Chahta Hai.' This iconic film about friendship, love, and life’s transitions is a perfect palate cleanser, offering laid-back vibes and a refreshing break from intense sports action.

Follow Us

Soorma (2018)

8/9
Bollywood sports films

Soorma (2018): For those who want to stay in the realm of sports, 'Soorma' is an inspiring tale of hockey legend Sandeep Singh’s miraculous comeback after a life-threatening injury. Diljit Dosanjh delivers a powerful performance that resonates with resilience and determination.

Follow Us

Bollywood sports films

9/9
Bollywood sports films

Whether you want to keep the sports spirit alive or unwind with some classic Bollywood vibes, these films cater to every post-match mood. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and let Bollywood complete your perfect cricket-filled day!

(Pics Credit: IMDb)

Follow Us
EntertainmentICC Champions Trophy 2025India vs PakistanIndia vs Pakistan matchBollywood moviescricket match watchlistpost-match entertainmentcricket-themed filmsChak de IndiaLagaanM.S. Dhoni biopicRanveer Singh 83Kai Po CheBollywood sports filmsCricket FeverBollywood recommendations
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
poorest state in india
Poorest State In India: Despite Being 3rd Most Populous This State Remains At Bottom; Uttar Pradesh Ranks...
camera icon10
title
World's Top 10 Richest Women In 2025: Only One Indian Made Cut, She Is...; Check Her Shocking Rank And Net Worth
camera icon7
title
Travel destinations
Planning Budget Friendly International Trip? Foreign Destinations To Visit Under Rs 1 Lakh
camera icon8
title
Players Who Scored Century On Champions Trophy Debut
From Shikhar Dhawan To Sachin Tendulkar: List Of Players Who Scored Century On Champions Trophy Debut
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Richest Man In UP: Once Sold Soap And Detergent On Bicycle, He Is The Mind Behind Iconic Ghadi Detergent—His Net Worth is Rs… Cr
NEWS ON ONE CLICK