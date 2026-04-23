Raja Shivaji Cast Fees REVEALED: Made on Rs 100 Crore budget, Riteish Deshmukh earns THIS whopping amount - A Look at film’s storyline, and full cast

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One of the most highly anticipated projects of Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji, is finally set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026. The film sees Riteish stepping into a powerful lead role, bringing to life the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This ambitious historical drama serves as a tribute to the legendary warrior king’s life, legacy, and the founding of the Maratha Empire.