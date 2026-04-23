Raja Shivaji Cast Fees REVEALED: Made on Rs 100 Crore budget, Riteish Deshmukh earns THIS whopping amount - A Look at film’s storyline, and full cast
Raja Shivaji is an upcoming Marathi historical action drama that brings to life the inspiring story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, exploring his journey as a fearless warrior, visionary leader, and the founder of the Maratha Empire.
Raja Shivaji
One of the most highly anticipated projects of Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji, is finally set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026. The film sees Riteish stepping into a powerful lead role, bringing to life the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This ambitious historical drama serves as a tribute to the legendary warrior king’s life, legacy, and the founding of the Maratha Empire.
Raja Shivaji Budget
The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Fardeen Khan, and Vidya Balan -read on to find out how much the star cast of Raja Shivaji reportedly earned for their respective roles.
Riteish Deshmukh
According to the same report, Riteish Deshmukh, who portrays the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the upcoming Marathi historical epic Raja Shivaji, has reportedly charged between Rs 15 crore and Rs 18 crore for the role.
Sanjay Dutt
According to the same report, Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen portraying Afzal Khan, has reportedly charged between Rs 8 crore and Rs 10 crore for his role.
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan is set to play a pivotal role in Raja Shivaji, portraying Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale, and has been paid between Rs 6 crore and Rs 8 crore for the part, according to the same report.
Genelia Deshmukh
Genelia Deshmukh, who will portray Saibai, the wife of Shivaji Maharaj, has been paid between Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore for her role, as per the same report. She is also serving as a producer on the film.
Mahesh Manjrekar
Mahesh Manjrekar, who has previously portrayed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will now be seen in the role of Lakhuji Jadhav. He has reportedly been paid between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore for his part.
Fardeen Khan
Fardeen Khan will be seen portraying Shah Jahan in the film and has been charged between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore for his role, as noted in the same report.
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan will be seen playing Tajul Mukkhidarat in Raja Shivaji and has been paid Rs 1.5 crore for her role, as per the same report.
Raja Shivaji release date
Raja Shivaji is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026. The film also features Bhagyashree as Jijabai, Sachin Khedekar as Shahaji Bhosale, and Amole Gupte as Mohammed Adil Shah.
(All Image: IMDb)
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