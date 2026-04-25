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NewsPhotosRaja Shivaji cast: Who plays what in Riteish Deshmukh starrer? Vidya Balan as Badi Begum, Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan, Salman Khan as.....
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Raja Shivaji cast: Who plays what in Riteish Deshmukh starrer? Vidya Balan as Badi Begum, Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan, Salman Khan as.....

Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raja Shivaji is set for a grand theatrical release on May 1. The film will focus on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s journey. The movie features a star-studded cast, from Vidya Balan to Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan to Genelia Deshmukh, with several big Bollywood names playing pivotal roles.

Updated:Apr 25, 2026, 10:48 PM IST
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Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

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Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Riteish Deshmukh portrays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. The film is also helmed and written by him. Shivaji Maharaj is one of the most celebrated and fearless warrior kings in history.

 

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Genelia Deshmukh as Maharani Saibai

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Genelia Deshmukh as Maharani Saibai

Genelia Deshmukh will essay the character of Maharani Saibai, the first wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She was considered his most trusted companion and was the mother of his successor, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Maharani Saibai tragically died at the age of 26.

 

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Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Maharaj

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Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Maharaj

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in the role of Sambhaji Shahaji Maharaj, the elder son of Shahaji and Jijabai. He is not Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji.

 

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Vidya Balan as Badi Begum

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Vidya Balan as Badi Begum

Vidya Balan will be seen in the role of Bijapuri queen Badi Begum. She is often described as a strong and authoritative figure who opposed Shivaji Maharaj. It is said that as the queen regent of the Bijapur Sultanate, she sent Afzal Khan to defeat him.

 

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Amol Gupte as Adil Shah

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Amol Gupte as Adil Shah

Amol Gupte plays Adil Shah, the husband of Badi Begum and the seventh sultan of Bijapur. The film focuses on the conflict between the Adil Shahi dynasty and Shivaji Maharaj. During his illness, his son Ali Adil Shah II became the ruler, while Badi Begum governed the sultanate.

 

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Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan

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Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan

Sanjay Dutt plays Afzal Khan, a 17th-century general of the Adil Shahi dynasty of the Bijapur Sultanate in the Deccan. He challenged the growing power of Shivaji Maharaj in 1659, which led to his death at the Battle of Pratapgarh.

 

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Fardeen Khan as Shah Jahan

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Fardeen Khan as Shah Jahan

Fardeen Khan portrays Shah Jahan, the fifth Mughal emperor.

 

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Bhagyashree as Jijabai

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Bhagyashree as Jijabai

Bhagyashree plays Rajmata Jijabai, the mother of Shivaji Maharaj and a commendable administrator. She was not only a supportive mother but also a key advisor, planner, and architect behind his vision of Swarajya.

 

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Sachin Khedekar as Shahaji Raje Bhosale

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Sachin Khedekar as Shahaji Raje Bhosale

Sachin Khedekar essays the role of Shivaji Maharaj’s father, Shahaji Raje Bhosale, a 17th-century Maratha nobleman, military leader, and diplomat who played a crucial role in the rise of Maratha power.

 

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Salman Khan

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Salman Khan

Salman Khan will play the pivotal role of Jeeva Mahala, the legendary loyal bodyguard of Shivaji Maharaj. Mahala is known for saving him from a deadly attack by Sayyad Banda during the 1659 meeting with Afzal Khan.

 

(All images: X/ Trailer)

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Raja ShivajiRaja Shivaji castSalman KhanRiteish DeshmukhChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
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