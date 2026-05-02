Raja Shivaji: Who was Jiva Mahale? The real story behind Salman Khan’s cameo as Shivaji Maharaj's loyal warrior who saved him from Afzal Khan
Raja Shivaji
Riteish Deshmukh’s film Raja Shivaji has emerged as one of the most anticipated projects of the year. The movie arrived in theatres on May 1 and features a star-studded ensemble including Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Sanjay Dutt.
Salman Khan as Jiva Mahale
The superstar stars as Jiva Mahale, one of the prominent figures in the Maratha kingdom’s history. He is remembered for his loyalty towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Salman Khan as Jiva Mahale
The superstar stars as Jiva Mahale, one of the prominent figures in the Maratha kingdom’s history. He is remembered for his loyalty towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Protected Shivaji Maharaj from Afzal Khan
During the Battle of Pratapgad in 1659, Jiva Mahale protected the warrior king from Afzal Khan, a Bijapuri general who attempted to kill him with a hidden dagger.
(Image source: indian_heritage_candle)
Note: The image depicts Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj attacking Afzal Khan using the wagh nakh.
‘Hota Jiva Manhun Vachla Shiva’
The tale of loyalty and bravery comes from this incident. On November 10, 1659, Shivaji met Afzal Khan at the base of Pratapgad Fort.
During the meeting, Afzal Khan attacked and tried to kill the Maratha ruler. When Shivaji was attacked, Jiva, who was an expert in sword-fighting came to his rescue. His bravery inspired the phrase, ‘Hota Jiva Manhun Vachla Shiva’ (Shiva was saved because of Jiva).
How did he protect Shivaji Maharaj?
When Shivaji Maharaj was attacked by Afzal Khan, he retaliated by striking him. However, the general’s expert swordsman, Sayyid Banda, moved forward and attacked Shivaji.
Jiva Mahale intervened when Banda’s sword hit Shivaji Maharaj's helmet. With the help of his exceptional sword-fighting skills Jiva killed Sayyid Banda and saved Shivaji.
(Image source: X)
Master of the Dandpatta
He was born in Pune's Kondhawali village. Jiva Mahale was known for his sword-fighting skills and was hailed as a master of the Dandpatta. He was one of Shivaji’s most trusted and loyal soldiers.
(IMAGE SOURCE: X/ @Cinema_Decoded)
Jiva Mahale's memorial
He died in 1709. To remember his bravery and loyalty, a memorial was built in Ambavade, near Bhor in Pune, Maharashtra.
(Image source: X)
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