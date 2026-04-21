Raja Shivaji: Who was Saibai Bhonsale, wife and most trusted companion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, portrayed by Genelia Deshmukh?
Raja Shivaji
Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious project Raja Shivaji is scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, 2026. The film features Riteish Deshmukh in the role of the legendary warrior king.
Who was Saibai Bhonsale?
Saibai Bhonsale was one of the closest and most trusted companions of Shivaji Maharaj. She was also the mother of his successor, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.
(Image source: @Taareekh Nama: The History book)
Genelia Deshmukh as Saibai Bhonsale
The film also highlights the contributions of Shivaji Maharaj’s family members, including his first wife, Saibai Bhonsale, who is portrayed by Genelia Deshmukh.
Phaltan territory
Saibai belonged to the prominent Nimbalkar family, rulers of Phaltan. She was the daughter of Mudhojirao Naik Nimbalkar, the fifteenth Raja of Phaltan, and the sister of Bajaji Rao Naik Nimbalkar. Her mother, Reubai, belonged to the Shirke family. The Nimbalkars had long served the Deccan Sultanates and the Mughal Empire.
Married at a young age
Saibai was around ten years old when she married Shivaji Maharaj at Lal Mahal in Pune. The wedding was organised by Jijabai, who wanted a capable and supportive partner for her son, someone skilled not only in household and courtly matters but also in understanding leadership responsibilities.
Saibai was known to be a trusted confidante and advisor to her husband.
Shivaji and Saibai’s wedding
Shivaji and Saibai’s wedding was not attended by his father, Shahaji Raje Bhonsale, who was then in Bangalore with his second wife, Tukabai. Later, Shahaji organised a grand ceremony for the couple in Bangalore.
Saibai and Shivaji had four children: their son Sambhaji and daughters Ambikabai, Ranubai, and Sakavarbai.
Remembered as
Historical accounts describe Saibai as a wise, gentle, and devoted partner. She is often remembered for her calm nature, strength, and deep loyalty. Many sources highlight the close bond she shared with Shivaji Maharaj, portraying her as an affectionate and selfless individual.
Saibai’s death
Saibai passed away in 1659 at a young age. At the time, her son Sambhaji was very young. It is believed that she faced health complications following childbirth.
After her passing, Shivaji’s second wife, Soyrabai, took on greater responsibilities within the household. However, historical accounts suggest that Saibai’s loss deeply affected Shivaji Maharaj. Some narratives even mention that one of his last words was “Sai,” reflecting the emotional bond he shared with her.
(All images: Screengrab/ X)
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