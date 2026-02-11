Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case: Who helped him financially, when he may get bail, and why he surrendered — all you need to know
Several members of the film industry have now come forward to support the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor financially and help him secure bail. Here’s a look at who helped Rajpal Yadav and when he is likely to be released.
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood was among the first celebrities to step in and extend financial help to Rajpal Yadav. He also urged members of the film industry to come together and support the actor during this difficult time.
Salman Khan
Rajpal Yadav’s manager revealed that Salman Khan has also provided financial assistance to the actor.
Ajay Devgn
Actor Ajay Devgn has extended his support and contributed to helping Rajpal Yadav clear his dues.
Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan
Rajpal Yadav’s manager Goldie told Screen that director David Dhawan reached out to offer help. He added that Varun Dhawan also extended his support.
Music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh
Music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh shared Rajpal Yadav’s personal bank account details in a video and urged people to contribute. He assured that if the required amount was not raised by February 14, he would personally deposit the remaining sum in court in the hope of securing the actor’s release by Maha Shivratri.
KRK
Meanwhile KRK stated that he would contribute Rs 10 lakh.
Tej Pratap Yadav
Politician Tej Pratap Yadav promised Rs 11 lakh in support.
Gurmeet Choudhary
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary also helped the Bhagam Bhag actor financially.
Mika Singh
Singer Mika Singh offered Rs 11 lakh to help Rajpal Yadav clear his debts.
Rajpal Yadav’s bail hearing
Rajpal Yadav’s bail hearing is scheduled for tomorrow. His manager Goldie confirmed that the bail application has already been filed. He said the team is hopeful that the actor will be granted bail and released soon.
What is the case against Rajpal Yadav?
The case dates back to 2010 when Rajpal Yadav took a loan of Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata (2012). However, the film failed at the box office, leading to a financial crisis and repayment issues.
In April 2018, a Magistrate court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act after seven cheques issued to the complainant bounced. He was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment. The conviction was later upheld by a Sessions Court in early 2019.
In June 2024, the court suspended his sentence temporarily and directed him to show “sincere and genuine measures” to clear the outstanding dues, which had risen to nearly Rs 9 crore. However, repeated deadlines were missed.
By October 2025, Rajpal Yadav deposited Rs 75 lakh through two demand drafts, but the court noted that a major portion of the liability still remained unpaid, leading to his surrender and subsequent imprisonment.
