Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case: Who helped him financially, when he may get bail, and why he surrendered — all you need to know

12 / 12

The case dates back to 2010 when Rajpal Yadav took a loan of Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata (2012). However, the film failed at the box office, leading to a financial crisis and repayment issues.

In April 2018, a Magistrate court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act after seven cheques issued to the complainant bounced. He was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment. The conviction was later upheld by a Sessions Court in early 2019.

In June 2024, the court suspended his sentence temporarily and directed him to show “sincere and genuine measures” to clear the outstanding dues, which had risen to nearly Rs 9 crore. However, repeated deadlines were missed.

By October 2025, Rajpal Yadav deposited Rs 75 lakh through two demand drafts, but the court noted that a major portion of the liability still remained unpaid, leading to his surrender and subsequent imprisonment.