Raksha Bandhan 2025: 12 Bollywood Siblings Who Win The Internet With Their Adorable Bond

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Raksha Bandhan celebrates the unbreakable bond of love, protection, and friendship between siblings. On this special occasion, let’s take a moment to cherish some of Bollywood's most adorable sibling duos. From heartfelt bonds to unseen childhood pictures, these star siblings perfectly capture the spirit of the festival.
This Raksha Bandhan, these Bollywood sibling duos prove that the love, laughter, and support between brothers and sisters remains timeless. Lets celebrate the unbreakable joy of siblinghood with there unseen pictures and adorable bonds.
Ibrahim Ali Khan & Sara Ali Khan
Ibrahim and Sara are one of Bollywood’s most adored sibling duos. From goofy selfies to playful social media banter, their bond is all things fun and heartwarming. As Sara shines on screen and Ibrahim gears up for his debut, their relationship is the perfect mix of love, laughter, and sibling mischief.
Arjun Kapoor & Anshula Kapoor
Arjun and Anshula's bond is filled with resilience, strength, and deep emotional understanding, they’ve stood by each other like rocks. Arjun never misses a chance to express his love for Anshula, often crediting her for being his biggest strength. This Raksha Bandhan, their sibling story inspires us to cherish the ones who lift us up in our darkest times and stood by our side.
Rohit Saraf, Swati Saraf, Megha Saraf & Shalu Saraf
Rohit Saraf, known for his emotional depth, often credits his sisters—Swati, Megha, and Shalu—as his biggest support system. Though they stay away from the spotlight, their strong bond shines through his words and rare social media moments. This Raksha Bandhan, their connection is a beautiful reminder of the emotional strength siblings bring.
Ahaan Panday & Alanna Panday
Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday shares an endearing bond with sister Alanna Panday. From unseen childhood pictures to sweet social media moments, their sibling connection is all about love, strength, and lifelong support, a reminder that siblings are our forever cheerleaders.
Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan & Saba Ali Khan
This heartwarming sibling trio Saif, Soha, and Saba Ali Khan wins hearts with their quiet strength and genuine bond. From standing by each other in tough times to celebrating life’s little joys, they remind us to cherish the love we share with our siblings.
Mishaal Advani & Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani and her brother Mishaal share a heartfelt bond that shines through in their throwback childhood pictures and public moments of appreciation. Whether it's cheering each other on or simply being emotional anchors, the Advani siblings are a beautiful reminder of love, strength, and lifelong friendship.
Abhishek Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan share a timeless sibling bond. Big sister Shweta often treats fans to adorable throwback glimpses from their childhood, reflecting the warmth, mischief, and deep-rooted love they have shared over the years.
Aryan Khan & Suhana Khan
Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan often make a stylish splash, but it’s their heartfelt sibling bond that truly stands out. From being each other’s biggest cheerleaders to sharing quiet emotional moments, their connection reflects warmth, strength, and deep-rooted love.
Kartik Aaryan & Kritika Tiwari
Kartik Aaryan and his sister Kritika Tiwari share a bond that's all heart and hilarity. Like any typical brother, Kartik loves teasing Kritika with unflattering pictures but never misses a chance to shower love on his doctor sis. Their bond is equal parts mischief and admiration.
Siddharth Chopra & Priyanka Chopra
Siddharth Chopra and Priyanka Chopra share a strong, grounded bond that has stood the test of time. Priyanka often highlights her brother’s unwavering support and presence in her life. From family celebrations to quiet moments away from the spotlight, their relationship is a beautiful blend of love, respect, and lifelong friendship.
Avinash Tiwary & Swati Tiwary
Avinash Tiwary and his sister Swati share a bond that's equal parts playful and pure. With their fun banter, candid clicks, and constant support, they’re best friends before siblings.
Ranbir Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor may walk different paths, but their sibling bond runs deep. While Ranbir stays low-key, Riddhima often shares glimpses of their love-filled bond, showing how strong and steady their connection remains over the years. Their bond reflects the deep-rooted affection that siblings carry throughout their lives.
