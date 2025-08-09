Raksha Bandhan 2025: UNSEEN Childhood Pictures Of Bollywood’s Star Siblings Ft. Shanaya-Jahaan, Alaana-Ahaan, Aryan-Suhana & More

1 / 5

Long before red carpets and paparazzi flashes, Shanaya Kapoor was already playing the role of doting big sister. In one priceless throwback, she’s holding little Jahaan’s hand with the proud smile of someone who knows she’ll always be his safe space. Years later, the tables have turned a bit, Jahaan now stands just as firmly by her side, her biggest cheerleader and confidant.