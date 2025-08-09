Raksha Bandhan 2025: UNSEEN Childhood Pictures Of Bollywood’s Star Siblings Ft. Shanaya-Jahaan, Alaana-Ahaan, Aryan-Suhana & More

Advertisement
NewsPhotosRaksha Bandhan 2025: UNSEEN Childhood Pictures Of Bollywood’s Star Siblings Ft. Shanaya-Jahaan, Alaana-Ahaan, Aryan-Suhana & More
Raksha Bandhan is more than just rakhis and sweets, it’s a celebration of every silly fight, secret pact, and tight hug that defines the sibling bond. And when Bollywood families share their childhood pictures, it’s like opening a time capsule of pure nostalgia. From mischievous toddlers to protective elder siblings, these throwbacks perfectly capture the love, chaos, and unshakable connection that only brothers and sisters understand.
Updated:Aug 09, 2025, 08:42 AM IST
Shanaya & Jahaan Kapoor

Long before red carpets and paparazzi flashes, Shanaya Kapoor was already playing the role of doting big sister. In one priceless throwback, she’s holding little Jahaan’s hand with the proud smile of someone who knows she’ll always be his safe space. Years later, the tables have turned a bit, Jahaan now stands just as firmly by her side, her biggest cheerleader and confidant.

Sara & Ibrahim Ali Khan

Scroll through their Instagram banter today and you’ll see the same magic that began in childhood—two siblings who’ve always been in sync. The old photographs say it all: matching grins, a spark of mischief in their eyes, and the unmistakable vibe of a duo that’s been causing (adorable) trouble together since day one.

 

Sonam & Harshvardhan Kapoor

Before Sonam became Bollywood’s style queen and Harshvardhan carved his niche as a serious actor, they were just siblings making silly faces for the camera. Whether Sonam was fussing over her little brother or Harshvardhan was beaming with that pure, unfiltered childhood innocence, every click is soaked in Rakhi-day warmth.

 

Alanna & Ahaan Panday

For Alanna and Ahaan Panday, childhood looked like golden afternoons, sandy feet, and endless laughter. Their throwbacks feel like a summer postcard—carefree, sunlit, and brimming with love. And even now, that sense of easy comfort defines their relationship.

 

Aryan & Suhana Khan

Some bonds speak without words. Aryan’s protective big-brother aura and Suhana’s playful little-sister charm shine in every old picture, whether they’re pulling funny faces or just sitting together, quietly promising to have each other’s back for life.

 

