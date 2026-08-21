/Raksha Bandhan 2026: Astrologer reveals simple and meaningful gift ideas to make your sister feel special

Astrology-Based Tips for Raksha Bandhan Gifts

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, gifting on Raksha Bandhan becomes more meaningful when it is based on understanding a person’s personality. He says that astrology can help reveal what naturally makes someone happy and comfortable. Instead of choosing random or trending gifts, he suggests focusing on the sister’s nature and emotional preferences so the gift feels more personal, thoughtful, and connected to who she truly is.